Beth Taylor-Wilson: Democrats support all human rights, livable futures

The gloves are off for many climate activists this election cycle. Several weeks ago, a new “Chevron ad”, produced by Adam McKay (Director of Don't Look Up) aired on YouTube. Idyllic scenes of newborn mothers and babies, ocean waves, bees, birds pollinating flowers, and children on swings being pushed by nice men soon builds to the line that “Chevron is actively murdering you, every day”. The parody continues, reminding us that the corporate shills who run the world's oil and gas companies are not only murdering us, we are apparently too distracted (or stupid) to remember this fact. As the pendulum of two-party politics swings erratically in these final days before the mid-terms, economic issues and inflation have become paramount to many voters. But voters should remember which party is stronger on the climate emergency. It really doesn't matter if you're prosperous, if we're all extinct.

Citizens nationwide just witnessed the devastation and carnage wrought by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Perhaps a little political history is in order. Terrence McCoy's Washington Post article (Florida scientist told to remove words ‘climate change’ from study on climate change, March 10, 2015) quoted Christopher Byrd, Florida Department of Environmental Protection attorney, “We were told not to use the terms ‘climate change’, ‘global warming’, or "sustainability’”. Then Florida Governor, now Senator Rick Scott, was the policy-maker who implemented those insanely dangerous, willfully ignorant Florida reporting rules. Over 100 citizens died in Hurricane Ian, many, no doubt, prosperous, productive people. But if we keep electing Republican climate-change deniers, in Florida, or wherever, the horrific, apocalyptic scenes of raging floods, mega-fires, hellish, smoke-choked air, and monstrously powerful hurricanes will continue, unabated.

When do caring parents start demanding accountability from fossil-fuel robber-barons, like the Koch Brothers, who got obscenely rich lying to their customers, all while knowing what was coming? The Koch Brothers founded many right-wing organizations that Republicans tout for public service credentials, examples being Americans for Prosperity (Zinke, Tschida, Daines, Ramos), the Heritage Foundation, and the Federalist Society, which corruptly gave women SCOTUS Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett. Naomi Klein's book This Changes Everything (2014), clarified the influence of the corporate crooks like the Koch Bros, and their ilk, “A 2013 study by Riley Dunlap, and political scientist Peter Jacques found that a striking 72 per cent of climate denial books, mostly published since the 1990s, were linked to right-wing think tanks, a figure that rises to 87 per cent if self-published books are excluded”.

After Naomi Klein's book was published in 2014, New York Times reviewer Rob Nixon presciently wrote, “In democracies driven by lobbyists, donors and plutocrats, the giant polluters are going to win while the rest of us, in various degrees of passivity and complicity, will watch the planet die”. When do caring parents begin to fight back against the dishonesty, the hypocrisy, and the corrupt dark money that pervades all Republican political discourse? After 4 years of “orange Jesus”, and his “Big Lie”, when do we admit that the role models of Donald Trump, Alex Jones, or Ron DeSantis, are not the examples of ethics and integrity our sons and daughters need? What has happened to us? These rotund white men, with their venal “conservative” philosophies, their anger, and their hostility toward “the other”, are the last men I would want my son or grandson to emulate. A country is not “prosperous” when its governing policies are exclusionary, misogynistic and racist. Look to the two political parties' platforms, (the Republicans have none), then vote for Democrats. They support women's and all human rights, and livable futures for us all.