While weeks since Montana's 2023 legislative debacle, gubernatorial veto pens still damage. After many hard-right Republican turns in our beloved state's politics, if you're like me, you're wondering about Montana's political future. Nationally, we've had mass shootings daily, a black teenager shot ringing the wrong doorbell, a young woman passenger shot and killed for driving into the wrong driveway, and a Texas cheerleader shot for getting in the wrong car. Young, black, male, gun-violence protesting legislators were censored by the Tennessee legislature, while their white, female colleague wasn't. Lawsuits were decided against Fox News for “Big Lies” about Dominion Voting Machines, and Donald Trump, convicted of sexual assault. In Missoula, an eighth grader cold-cocked another student, resulting in a skull fracture. Blessedly, trans heroine/hero Zooey Zephyr, endures.

Anyone else pondering Montana's good governance collapse? My theory:

You've heard of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse? Montana has the Five Carpetbaggers of the Apocalypse; Greg Gianforte (Pennsylvania and New Jersey), Matt Rosendale (Maryland), Jennifer and Paul Fielder (Chelan County, Washington), and Theresa Manzella (Michigan). These extremists have absolutely no idea about Montana good governance history, when statesmen like Mike Mansfield (D) or our trail-blazing pacifist Jeannette Rankin (R), led the state. After the “Copper Kings," Montanans eschewed corrupt dark-money cheaters, who bought their positions of power. Yet, these transplant MAGAs absolutely debase Montanans' traditions of neighborliness, openness, and willingness to work together for the common good of their constituents. For generations, Montana public servants often exemplified those traditional attributes, after the crooked “bad old days," regardless of policy beliefs, political party, or wealth. Not anymore.

Greg Gianforte, our body-slamming, trophy-hunting governor, vetoed Senate Bill 442, the popular cannabis-funded bill supporting public lands. He's stripped LGBTQ citizens and women of their basic human rights of privacy, bodily autonomy, and representation. He's demeaned educators, school counselors, and librarians, disregarding expertise and training. He's overruled health care professionals, ignoring science regarding vaccines, masks, pregnancy healthcare, and gender dysphoria, while dismissing his own non-binary son. He's angered hunters and anglers, with preferential perks toward well-heeled, entitled, out-of-state buddies. As for climate change, he's an “all of the above” fossil-fuel policy shill, as are all the carpetbaggers.

Theresa Manzella started politics insulting a manicurist who wouldn't accede to her shrill, entitled behavior regarding a private home manicure, during COVID's beginnings, then called masks “face diapers," at a rally against mask mandates, October, 2021. She opposed funding the Chief Earl Old Person Highway Memorial, which is costing Montanans less than the price of two income-tax refunds, each totaling over $6,000, for two of Montana's wealthiest. For the rest of us, our refund amounts to pizza dinner, every six months or so.

Regarding Rosendale, he's the NRA's favorite cheerleader, and a defendant in the NRA v Gifford Agency lawsuit, after allegedly taking almost $400,000 in illegal campaign money, back in 2018.

Finally, the Fielders. Paul is the only supposed “wildlife biologist” legislator who's clueless regarding apex predators in natural environments. They're critical to all healthy wild ecosystems. He's never met a wolf or grizzly he doesn't want to extirpate. As for Jennifer, Public Service Commissioner, during PSC hearings about NorthWestern Energy's proposed rate-payer hike, she asked Nobel Prize-winning climate scientist Steven Running, “What's the IPCC?” Running was providing expert-witness testimony, addressing the fact that NWE has no provisions for considering climate change in Montana's energy procurement future. None. The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the acknowledged worldwide authority regarding future life on an overheating earth, facts public servants/commissioners should know.

Other theories? Vote 2024.