Beth Taylor Wilson: GOP representatives still in the minority

A decade ago (Jan. 24, 2013), then Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal told fellow Republicans, “We must stop being the stupid party.” Watching day 4 of the Republican debacle regarding a speaker for the US House of Representatives (a humiliating intra-party mess), any hopes for a less “stupid” party have been pretty well obliterated. No “red wave” in November, it was a red “drip”. Yet hard-right Republicans keep lying on national TV, blathering on as though their extreme, nihilistic beliefs are held by most Americans. That's not smart. Even the two conservative white men from Montana are at loggerheads.

McCarthy's guy is Ryan Zinke, endorsed in campaign ads by body-slamming, trophy-hunting, creationist, anti-abortion governor, Greg Gianforte. The Jan. 6 Committee just exposed Zinke for texting Mark Meadows, former White House Chief of Staff, right after Trump's 2020 election loss. Trump was incensed by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Six days after the election, he “terminated” (Trump's words) Esper. This firing stemmed from earlier events, after Esper's refusal to invoke the Insurrection Act, declare Martial Law, and sic the US military on citizens merely using their legal, and constitutionally guaranteed, rights to peacefully assemble, and non-violently protest. Zinke's text to Meadows was revealed in a Daily Kos posting (Latest Meadows text shows former Cabinet member (and incoming congressman) ready to stab a few backs), written by Mark Sumner (Dec. 16). Here's Zinke's text, verbatim, “Keep America Great! Post election, sec def and a few others need to go. Let me know if you need an acting to fill in as required. The fight for freedom never ends.” Would Zinke, as an acting “sec def”, have done Trump's illegal bidding?

Opposite Zinke, there's NRA supporter Matt Rosendale, voting against honoring Capitol Police after Jan. 6, voting against aid to Ukraine, and, like Gianforte, opposing abortion in all circumstances. Rosendale's a defendant in the Giffords Agency's lawsuit against the NRA, brought by founder Gabby Giffords, former Arizona legislator, and Senator Mark Kelly's wife. Rosendale doesn't challenge claims that he illegally bolstered his failed 2018 Senate campaign by taking nearly $400,000 in dark-money NRA contributions, positing instead that Giffords Agency lacks standing in the lawsuit, even though Giffords was shot in the head by a gunman who killed six people that day, including a nine-year old girl.

What a couple of Montana peaches!

Zinke and Rosendale are both in the minority, opposite a majority of US citizens, on almost all America's major policy issues. A large majority of US citizens support women's rights to reproductive freedom, privacy, and bodily autonomy. Americans overwhelmingly support citizen`s rights to marry people they love, of any gender, race, color or sex. Citizens overwhelmingly support common sense gun-safety measures. By an increasingly large majority, Americans want action on the climate emergency, and demand consequences for polluting, fossil-fuel corporate dinosaurs. Citizens want livable, clean-energy futures for our children. Americans support livable wages and income-tax fairness. We want wealthy shills to pay their fair share. We don't support book banning, or censoring teachers. We support public health workers and protective public health measures, like vaccinations. We support freedom of religion.

So, beware of the “stupid” stuff, moderates. Resist autocracy. From The Lincoln Project (Jan. 4), “The chaos coming from the Republican caucus is nothing compared with what’s to come. Defaulting on our debts, government shutdowns, rolling back individual rights, destroying Social Security and political posturing at the taxpayers’ expense are only a few things on the agenda. The party of chaos is showing us their hand, it will only be stopped when Trump and MAGA are finally and completely defeated.”