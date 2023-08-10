Conservative NYT columnist David Brooks wrote recently, “Even when Trump doesn't wield state power, when he is merely campaigning, Trump wields cultural power. The categories we use to evaluate the world lose their meaning— cruelty and kindness, integrity and corruption, honesty and dishonesty, generosity and selfishness. High-minded values begin to seem credulous and absurd…Trump`s mere presence spreads his counter-gospel: People are basically selfish; raw power runs the world. All that matters is winning and losing.”

This summer, as some Montana counties endure horrible drought, extreme heat kills people worldwide, floods decimate the East Coast, toxic smoke chokes the planet, oceans overheat, and coral reefs perish, our state Republicans still preach “all of the above” energy policies, with fossil fuel extraction and burning continuing unabated. Monopoly utility, NorthWestern Energy, proposes new fracked-gas infrastructure in Laurel. Our “super-majority” Republican policymakers embody Trump policies, recounted by Brooks, above. The heck with our kids' or grandkids' livable futures; full-steam ahead with fossil fuels. Cold, clean water, healthy fish, and breathable air be damned. Money, power and profit rule the world.

As for personal freedoms, MAGA Republicans attempt turning our country into a “Handmaid's Tale” for women, dictating forced birth without bodily autonomy, criminalizing medical privacy, even freedom to travel. Citizens of different sexual or gender persuasions are no longer able to decide who they are, or be supported in their choices by loving family and friends, as more restrictive laws pass, wrought by a fake, deluded “Christian” ethos. Black and indigenous people are routinely, systemically discriminated against, while MAGA faithful endanger pregnant women's health, deny fair elections, and resist commonsense gun-safety reforms. Moms for Liberty was declared an “extremist, anti-government” organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Governors in Texas and Florida persecute refugees, LGBTQ citizens, women, and all minorities, while declaring slavery “beneficial” for black citizens, banning books and gays, censoring college-level studies of historically documented racism, colonialism, or gender dysphoria, and railing against “woke culture” that simply celebrates cultural diversity, all faith traditions, and advocates instead; diversity, inclusion, tolerance, education, equity, and equality under the law. You know, basic freedoms! Sadly, Montana's governor eagerly parrots their every inanity.

MAGAs tout themselves as good parents. Not everyone agrees. Transgender legislator Zooey Zephyr visited ABC's the View June 1, telling the disgraceful story of the disenfranchisement of thousands of her constituents, after her censure during the legislative session. She also recounted the fact that our governor`s son is non-binary, and had met with his father, to speak against anti-LGBTQ bills the governor signed anyway. Commentator Sunny Hostin then blurted out, “That's a bad parent”, while another background commentator echoed, “That's a very bad parent” and spontaneous applause erupted from the live-audience viewers. Watch for yourself, as millions have.

Many Montanans still fervently hope recent MAGA policies don't reflect majority views for Montana voters. Zooey Zephyr's words on transgender culture transcend our Republican legislators' small-minded pettiness, showing everyone how celebrating humanity's diversity, differing cultures, faiths, beliefs, genders and traditions, enriches and teaches us all. Renowned American artist George Catlin encapsulated this idea, admiring Native American culture, and the Indians he painted almost 200 years ago, “I love a people who have always made me welcome to the best they had…who are honest without laws, who have no jails and no poor-house…who never take the name of God in vain…who worship God without a Bible…who are free from religious animosities…who have never raised a hand against me, or stolen my property, where there was no law to punish either…and oh! How I love a people who don't live for the love of money.” Insightful words, beautifully spoken. Vote 2024.