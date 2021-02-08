Biden actions a prescient warning to policy extremists

Politicians flouting new-found majorities or campaign victories like to crow that “elections have consequences” — which is a firm grasp of the obvious. What’s not so obvious is that actions taken by those same politicians also have consequences — and many of them are “unintended consequences.” While change is inevitable, in the public policy arena, radically changing long-standing policies merely because you have the votes to do so is often fraught with peril.
Those who may have been around in Montana’s legislative arena prior to the implementation of term limits will likely recall a much different approach to lawmaking than what has transpired since term limits kicked in. Despite the popular fervor for treating governance like a sporting event of Red Team versus Blue Team, that analogy is tremendously flawed. In truth, no one “side” ever remains in power indefinitely — and the old saying of “what goes around comes around” is particularly apt in the policy arena.
That’s one piece of wisdom Montana’s legislators understood when they were allowed to serve more than a tiny handful of terms — that there would be changes in who held what majorities. Hence, while one might be the chair of a powerful committee one session, come the next election, that coin may well get flipped — and the treatment rendered other legislators, good or bad, would be the baseline for how one could expect to be treated in return.
Hence, when people talk about the “civility” of the law-making and governance processes in the “good old days,” what they are really referring to is the prudent application of The Golden Rule — treat fellow legislators as you would want to be treated, and respect long-standing conventions which, in most cases, are there for very good reasons.
Understanding the structure and complexity of governmental systems is not something one can simply “pick up” quickly, and it’s a terrible mistake for new legislators to think that might be the case. In truth, the more understanding and knowledge of our complex governmental systems one possesses, the greater the tendency toward prudence in policy and budgetary decisions.
If anyone doubts that, it’s undeniable that former President Trump’s lack of governmental experience led to an avalanche of unwise decisions with wide-ranging “unintended consequences.” Yet for someone with exactly zero experience in governance, even understanding the potential consequences of imprudent decisions was apparently impossible for Trump to comprehend. Nothing says failure like Trump’s disastrous handling of the pandemic in which he simply wanted it to “go away like a miracle” — and cost more than 400,000 Americans their lives before he was drummed out of office.
President Biden, on the other hand, has a very long history of governing experience — and just as Trump was able to recklessly issue extremely damaging executive orders with the stroke of his Sharpie, Biden is quickly taking a giant eraser to that shameful “legacy” and using his own pen to reverse the orders and the damages they would cause going forward. Indeed, Trump’s executive orders are dropping like flies — and we’re all better for it.
The cautionary tale of how quickly things can change should now be heeded by Montana’s Republican majorities and their ideologically headstrong “bulls in the china shop” of public policy. Governance, after all, is supposed to deliver the greatest good to the greatest number of citizens — not merely serving up favors for the special interests who pour the greatest amount of money into campaign war chests.
And while it’s true that elections have consequences, it’s also worth remembering that what goes around inevitably comes around.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears in print each Sunday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.