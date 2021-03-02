Biden administration should not negotiate with brutal regimes

On Feb. 25, during a phone conversation with the Saudi monarch, King Salman, President Joe Biden declared that the United States is determined to place great importance on respect for universal human rights and rule of law in its foreign policy. The Biden administration is also considering the cancellation of arms deals with Saudi Arabia that pose human rights concerns. These statements were followed by the United States releasing a report, which identified the Saudi crown prince, Muhammad bin Salman, as the brain behind the barbarous murder of the journalist, Jamal Kashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2018.

While there is no doubt that Saudi Arabia has repeatedly violated the most basic human rights of its citizens, and that it should be held accountable for the attacks on the country’s dissidents at home and abroad, it is curious that the same Biden administration has chosen to remain silent on the blatant violations of basic rights by the two non-Arab powers of the Middle East region, namely Turkey and Iran.