Biden administration should not negotiate with brutal regimes

On Feb. 25, during a phone conversation with the Saudi monarch, King Salman, President Joe Biden declared that the United States is determined to place great importance on respect for universal human rights and rule of law in its foreign policy. The Biden administration is also considering the cancellation of arms deals with Saudi Arabia that pose human rights concerns. These statements were followed by the United States releasing a report, which identified the Saudi crown prince, Muhammad bin Salman, as the brain behind the barbarous murder of the journalist, Jamal Kashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2018.
While there is no doubt that Saudi Arabia has repeatedly violated the most basic human rights of its citizens, and that it should be held accountable for the attacks on the country’s dissidents at home and abroad, it is curious that the same Biden administration has chosen to remain silent on the blatant violations of basic rights by the two non-Arab powers of the Middle East region, namely Turkey and Iran.
During the tenure of President Erdogan of Turkey, the Turkish government has muzzled the press, jailing a large number of Turkish journalists who dared to criticize their government. Erdogan has also unleashed a campaign of terror against its own Kurdish population, as well as the Kurdish communities across the border in northern Syria. Despite the country’s appalling human rights record, it seems that Washington has decided to ignore Turkey’s bad behavior. One possible reason may be that Turkey is a member of the NATO and it offers an important air base to the United States at Injerlik in the southeastern corner of the country. The country is also one of the biggest buyers of military technology from the United States.
To the east of Turkey, the Islamic regime in Iran has tortured and executed tens of thousands of innocent human beings for protesting against repression, censorship, discrimination and rampant corruption. More recently, hundreds of Iranian women have been imprisoned for refusing to wear the Islamic headdress, while numerous artists, scholars, scientists, filmmakers, and ordinary citizens, as well as religious minorities such as the Baha’i community, have been subjected to the most brutal treatment after being imprisoned by their government.
Meanwhile, the Islamic regime’s elite security force, the Revolutionary Guards, continues to destabilize the region by supporting terrorist organizations, including the Taliban in Afghanistan, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Despite this record, the Biden administration refuses to criticize the Islamic regime in Iran, which has repeatedly attacked U.S. allies in the region, targeting oil installations in Saudi Arabia and swearing to destroy the state of Israel. Instead, the White House is following the call by France, Germany and United Kingdom to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran.
The last time Washington signed a nuclear agreement with Iran during the presidency of President Obama, the Islamic regime received a significant financial reward totaling billions of dollars, which was spent by the Iranian government to fund its terrorist clients across the globe and purchase sophisticated military technology from China and Russia so that it can suppress its own population more efficiently.
By returning to the policy of negotiating with Iran’s brutal regime, and appeasing Turkey’s repressive Islamist government, the Biden administration is already moving to undermine its own declared commitment to place human rights as the center piece of American foreign policy. Worse, it is sending the wrong signal to Tehran, where the Islamic regime, confident of its resilience, is carrying out new attacks against the allies of the United States in the region.
Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, represents House District 100 in the Montana Legislature. Mehrdad Kia is director of the Central & Southwest Asian Studies Center at the University of Montana.