Biden's reform of oil and gas policies: Right for Montana and the nation

Better leasing practices will create greater room on federal lands for hunting, fishing, recreation, wildlife protection, agriculture, and cultural and historical pursuits — generating a stronger Montana economy long-term. Whenever petroleum production undermines these activities, it should pay for the value lost to the public.

Oil and gas reform can produce a cleaner, healthier environment. The public health benefits — especially for our children — can easily yield a return several times the cost of better stewardship of oil and gas resources. That’s before considering the value of reducing the disruption of life on this planet due to climate change. Whatever damage caused by oil and gas production that is not eliminated should also be paid for as compensation to the public.

The promise for Montana and the nation of the reform process initiated by President Biden is great — a greater fiscal return to the public, a more sustainable economy, and more resilient communities. This effort deserves our strong support, along with that of Sens. Jon Tester, Steve Daines, and Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Dan Bucks is the former director of the Montana Director of Revenue and former wxecutive director of the Multistate Tax Commission. He has written major reports and testified to Congress on the need for reforms in the Department of Interior’s fossil fuel leasing programs. He lives in Missoula.

