Big Sky heritage, protected

I want Montanans to know about some historic legislation that was signed last week in Washington, D.C. This is very personal to me because I have family in Montana that has been here for seven generations, so I have some deep roots in Big Sky Country and I want to see that heritage protected.

The Great American Outdoors Act is one of the greatest conservation achievements in U.S. history, and it would not have happened without the steadfast leadership of President Trump and the support of Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Montana’s congressional delegation. The President achieved what many before him have failed to do and successfully cemented his conservation legacy for all time.

The Great American Outdoors Act provides permanent funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million per year, which is derived from royalties paid by energy companies drilling for oil and gas on the Outer Continental Shelf. The funding will be used to conserve public lands and support outdoor recreation across the country.