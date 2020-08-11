Big Sky heritage, protected

I want Montanans to know about some historic legislation that was signed last week in Washington, D.C. This is very personal to me because I have family in Montana that has been here for seven generations, so I have some deep roots in Big Sky Country and I want to see that heritage protected.
The Great American Outdoors Act is one of the greatest conservation achievements in U.S. history, and it would not have happened without the steadfast leadership of President Trump and the support of Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Montana’s congressional delegation. The President achieved what many before him have failed to do and successfully cemented his conservation legacy for all time.
The Great American Outdoors Act provides permanent funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million per year, which is derived from royalties paid by energy companies drilling for oil and gas on the Outer Continental Shelf. The funding will be used to conserve public lands and support outdoor recreation across the country.
It will also use these same oil and gas royalties to provide $9.5 billion over the next five years to tackle deferred maintenance projects on public lands around the country. This landmark legislation was led through Congress by Senator Daines with the support of Congressman Gianforte and Senator Tester. Montana’s Congressional delegation did Montana proud. This legislation will enable the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to address a backlog of maintenance issues that will enhance the National Wildlife Refuge System for current and future generations of Americans.
The Great American Outdoors Act could not have come at a better time for the country. As we persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has found refuge in nature, particularly within our national wildlife refuges, which have remained open during this difficult time. Our national wildlife refuges across the country provide an unparalleled opportunity for Americans to experience nature and recreate outdoors.
Founded in 1903, the National Wildlife Refuge System is a diverse network of lands and waters dedicated to conserving America’s fish and wildlife resources. It serves a purpose distinct from other public lands — focusing on wildlife conservation and wildlife-dependent recreation. President Trump understands that our American heritage — hunting and fishing — as well as other wildlife-dependent recreational activities like hiking, birdwatching, nature photography, and environmental education — bring families together, creating jobs and supporting local communities.
In Montana, where I have family from Alzada to Stevensville scattered across the state, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offers over 770 hunting and fishing opportunities on 23 national wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries across approximately 1.5 million acres. This year we are in the process of expanding these public access opportunities further on the Lee Metcalf and Swan River national wildlife refuges. The Land and Water Conservation Fund has been instrumental providing world-class wildlife associated recreation in the state.
Future LWCF funding will play a critical role in the creation of the Lost Trail Conservation Area — a partnership driven conservation effort in Flathead and Lincoln Counties, Montana, just outside of the Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge. This legislation will allow us to secure public access, enhance conservation of protected species like the grizzly bear and Canada lynx, help maintain one of the state’s designated elk migration corridors, and allow for continued sustainable commercial timber harvests in the Lost Trail area.
All Americans will feel the benefits of the President’s leadership on the Great American Outdoors Act. Last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hosted more than 50 million visitors and their spending generated more than $3 billion in sales in local economies, supporting over 41,000 jobs.
The Great American Outdoors Act will provide additional funding to address the Refuge System’s deferred maintenance backlog, which was allowed to grow to nearly $1.4 billion during prior Administrations. The deferred maintenance backlog on Montana’s national wildlife refuges is nearly $40 million. The Trump Administration will now be able to address the deteriorating condition of these national treasures that resulted from a lack of attention from previous Administrations.
Nationwide the Service alone is responsible for over $46 billion in constructed real property assets that include over 25,000 structures as well as nearly 14,000 roads, bridges, and dams. With President Trump’s signature of the Great American Outdoors Act, the neglect stops.
I must say, I attended President Trump’s signing ceremony of the Act and Senator Daines gave me one of the President’s signing pens, that is now a family heirloom.
As a young woman whose family grew up hunting and fishing, the President has helped to preserve part of my family’s heritage. His leadership and commitment to our natural resources will ensure that the American public can safely visit their public lands and enjoy their natural heritage for generations to come.
Aurelia Skipwith is director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She was first nominated to the position by President Trump in 2018 and is the first African American to hold that position.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!