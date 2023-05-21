It is unnerving, but not at all surprising, to see Tracy Sharp, chair of the Lake County Republican Central Committee, reveal he almost total ignorance of reality, and state his erroneous views as truth, as he did in her May 12 guest view to the Missoulian. He titles his letter “Raising the debt ceiling isn’t a fix.” Of course it’s not. It is merely a necessity for the U.S. to pay for all the commitments it has already made in the past, on the full faith and credit of the United States.

He claims that the U.S. House, “thanks in part to Rep. Ryan Zinke,” passed a debt ceiling bill, which “makes a small step towards finding a sustainable and effective trajectory for healthy economic growth.” The truth is, the U.S. House passed no debt ceiling bill, but offered only a ransom note package to the President, that said in effect, “We’ll enact a debt ceiling bill now if you’ll agree in advance to all the cuts we want in the future budget, including cuts to social programs, Medicare, health care, infrastructure, and more.”

Sharp then reflexively fires off some typical Republican anti-Biden cant, saying he is “willing to let taxpayers suffer the consequences of default on our debt. We can urge our lone Democrat, Sen. Tester, to be the voice of reason and work across the aisle and do what is best for the people they represent…” Sharp is all mixed up, and can’t seem to tell the players without a program. You see, it is the Democrats who are trying to get a clean bill passed that raises the debt limit, and it is the Republican-controlled House, led by Leader Kevin McCarthy, who are holding a debt limit bill hostage to their future budget demands. “Hostage” is the appropriate term, reflecting a criminal comparison, because allowing our country to default on its debt obligations, which has never happened, would wreak almost indescribable and criminal damage on millions of Americans, as well as the world economic order that has always relied on our dependability to stand by our debts. It’s worth noting that a debt ceiling bill was passed without opposition or debate three times during the Trump administration, even as Trump did nothing but increase annual deficits and cumulative debt. About 25% of today’s accumulated $31 trillion national debt was incurred by the Trump administration, without complaint from the then Republican-controlled Congress. On the contrary, the Biden administration has reduced the deficit, while still passing broad infrastructure bills and the most constructive climate measures, and lowering the unemployment rate to an historic low of 3.4%

Most worrisome at this point is that all too many Republican voters, and even legislators, are possibly as misinformed and ignorant of the true nature of the debt ceiling issue and its implications as is Tracy Sharp, chair of a Montana county Republican Central Committee — a position of some authority and influence. I would strongly urge Sharp, and his Republican colleagues and fellow voters, to subscribe to and read a reputable daily newspaper, and/or at least tune in to a responsible TV station’s newscasts (Like PBS, for example) to keep up on the issues that influence all our lives and improve your ability to distinguish between solid facts and political propaganda. With improved knowledge to avert disaster, the lives and livelihoods you save may well be your own, along with a million other Montanans. And mine too!