Bill Boughton: Supreme Court trifecta

Not content to let the 1857 Supreme Court keep the rank of worst Court ever for its reprehensible Dred Scott decision, our current bunch of partisan hacks have delivered a trifecta of abominable decisions, in their bid to assume the ignoble title of Worst Supreme Court in History. They now own that title.

First, in their breathtaking contempt for women, personal privacy, and settled law, they overturned Roe v. Wade, creating current and sure-to-be future suffering and conflict over women’s long-held rights to obtain abortions, including when, where and how. (All three of Trump’s appointees, Gorsuch, Cavanaugh, and Barrett, in their Senate confirmation hearings, were deceitful in speaking so solemnly of their regard for precedent — stare decisis — and were then equally hypocritical in their haste to overturn settled law.)

Second, in the wake of the mass killings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, they struck down a century-old New York State law forbidding the carrying of concealed hand guns outside the home without special licensing — even as officials across the country struggle to find ways to curb our rampant gun violence. After remarking on the recent spate of mass shootings, dissenting Justice Stephen Breyer wrote, “Thursday's ruling severely burdens States' efforts to curb gun violence. I believe the [2nd] Amendment allows States to take account of the serious problems posed by gun violence that I have just described; I fear that the Court's interpretation ignores these significant dangers and leaves States without the ability to address them." But despite Breyer’s reasonable dissent, we are stuck with this ignorant, far-reaching ruling.

Third, the Supreme Court ruled to effectively bar the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating carbon pollution emitted by power plants, a decision that dims prospects of quick action on climate change in the U.S economy, the world’s largest. What exactly did these dunderheads think the agency was established to protect, if not the environment? Who else is charged with the assurance that we should all have clean air and water, and preserve the rivers, lakes, forests, and other resources of our nation? Who else should oversee policies that address climate change — not only for ourselves but as good citizens for the health and welfare of our planet? The Supreme Court knows nothing of the operative sciences, but allows its ignorance to contravene many of the important measures that must be taken by the people and departments that do know how.

The Court’s partisan, activist and abominable decisions have deprived it of the public confidence and respect it used to enjoy. Our current disrespect is not only for the institution, but also specific justices, with good reason: Last year Justice Barrett said in a speech that “…this Court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.” She made this claim while actually functioning as a partisan hack, accompanying Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on a junket to Louisville, Kentucky, where he was having a center named for himself.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissent in the Supreme Court's January order rejecting Trump's bid to withhold documents from the Jan. 6 panel, likely because he gets his marching orders at breakfast from his wife Ginni, a prominent participant in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and an archconservative activist who attempted to get states to change their electoral votes from Biden to Trump. Thomas lacks the integrity to recuse himself from votes where even the appearance of his conflict of interest should demand his recusal. Regrettably, he and his colleagues have earned the title: Worst Supreme Court in History, and

America will pay the price for decades.