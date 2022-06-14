Bill Boughton: The tyrant we stopped

German playwright Bertolt Brecht ("Threepenny Opera," "Mother Courage," "The Caucasian Chalk Circle") fled Nazi Germany in the 1930s to escape Hitler’s carnage, but continued writing to disparage the Nazi leader. In 1941 he wrote the play "The Resistible Rise" of Arturo Ui, a parody of Adolph Hitler as a Chicago gangster. At the end of the play after Ui is vanquished, the lead actor addresses the audience with a warning, saying, in essence: “Do not rejoice yet in his defeat, you men. For though the world has stood up and stopped this tyrant, the dog who bore him is in heat again” — meaning the conditions that enabled him still prevail. This warning is remarkably prescient as a comment on our current political situation in the United States. Simply substitute the name Trump for Brecht’s word “tyrant,” and you see the clear parallels of prevailing conditions, Trump’s behavior, and the alarming danger that Brecht warns about.

What “dog” bore him, encouraged and enabled him? The Republican Party. And although our nation “stood up and stopped” him in the 2020 election, Trump and his Republican confederates have deployed lie after lie to challenge the results of that fair and honest national election. Indeed, Trump and his accomplices have gone so far as to incite violent insurrection in the storming of our nation’s Capitol, attempting to stop the congressional certification of the electoral vote that proved Joe Biden president by a wide margin. In several states, they even conspired with election officials to prepare counterfeit lists of their states’ electors, to be introduced to Congress if they could create any possible ploy to nullify the election results. But despite numerous overruled court challenges and false claims of election fraud, they couldn’t circumvent the Constitutional procedures of seating the newly elected president.

Still, they continue their efforts to undermine our Constitution and the principles of democracy. When Congress deemed it necessary to investigate the insurrection, Republicans fought diligently against any investigation. Although they prevented the Senate from establishing an investigative committee, the House did establish its select committee, which includes two willing Republican members, to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted coup. Hundreds of witness interviews and thousands of documents combine to reveal the actual facts of the attempted government overthrow by Trump, his staff, his lawyers, some states’ officials, and some congressional henchmen. Yes, it does appear that several current Republican Congressmen were complicit in enabling the seditious conspiracy. Public televised sessions of the Jan. 6 House committee hearings will continue to display the depth and breadth of corruption that the Republicans engineered: the greatest threat in history to our democracy by an internal, domestic cabal.

The GOP and many of its members continue to demonstrate the principles and conditions that enabled the malfeasance of Trump. With their perpetuation of the big lie that the election was “stolen” from Trump, Republicans have enacted draconian election laws, and manufactured distrust which they claim requires close “policing” by their “watchers,” and placement of their members as election officials and vote counters.

Whether or not Trump runs for office again, his disgraced party remains in thrall to him, his dishonesty, and his candidate endorsements. The Republican Party has no policy platform since its 2020 convention, when it determined only to maintain the status quo of pandering to Trump. Now the analogy of Brecht’s “dog in heat again” warns of likely future dangers. Whether the party proffers a new slate of corrupt gangsters or simply retreads existing operatives, the GOP and its practitioners remain the greatest ongoing threat to American democracy today. It’s urgent that voters respond accordingly.

Bill Boughton is a veteran small business owner who lives in Missoula.

