Bill Boughton: Think small

The new James Webb Space Telescope, delivering amazing photos of the universe’s immensity, challenges anew our reckoning of it from here on our tiny blue speck of space dust, Earth. Astronomers estimate that there are between 100 billion and 300 billion galaxies in the universe. They also tell us there are about 400 billion stars in our “home” galaxy, the Milky Way, and that the width of our galaxy is 200,000 light years; that is, if you rode on some special rocket at the speed of light in a vacuum (186,000 miles per second), starting at one edge of our galaxy, it would take you 200,000 years to reach the opposite edge.

Now, imagine a map of the Milky Way, flattened out and reduced to fit on a regulation NFL football field, 120 yards long and 53 1/3 yards wide. If you had any idea where to look on this map for our solar system, including the sun and all its planets drawn to scale, it would best be represented (if at all) by a tiny dot the size of a very small pin prick, and even that speck would be millions of times larger than the actual microscopic size of the solar system relative to the Milky Way, it being an elliptical pattern a mere 169 million miles in diameter, in a galaxy 200,000 light years (over a quintillion miles) in diameter.

Now, try to conceive of your own personal size in that tiny dot on the map. There is just no readily available measure, not even the single electron in a hydrogen atom, infinitesimal enough (except perhaps the Planck Length, which normal people like us don’t understand) to approximate the microscopic size of a human being on this map, in this context.

Stay with me now. We are taught that the universe probably began with a “big bang” — an explosion of such magnitude that its reverberations can be perceived even today — which blew all existing elements into empty space, where bits and pieces of them gathered and amalgamated over the eons into celestial bodies: stars, nebulae, galaxies, black holes, comets, moons, and “suns” with their own planets and solar systems. We’re also told that by measuring various aspects of the universe at different times, astronomers have determined that the universe is still expanding, growing larger and larger from that first “big bang” that propelled all its parts. The time elapsed since inception is equal in scale to the immensity of the event: 13.8 billion years, up to to-day.

Now I submit that if we can comprehend our minuscule existence in this huge milieu, it should be possible to imagine an even tinier existence in yet a smaller milieu. For example: As I sit at my keyboard in my study, I have just lit my pipe, and exhaled a great puff of smoke, the millions of tiny particles of which are expanding throughout the empty space of my study. I view it as my own homemade “big bang” as I watch the particles rush outward to their destinies, whirling and forming tiny galaxies and various celestial bodies. (Bear in mind that my 13.8 minutes are now equal to their 13.8 billion years, proportionately. Fair is fair.) And somewhere in one of those tiny galaxies there is a solar system, with planets orbiting their sun. And on one earth-like planet, there is a microscopic (though not at all tiny from his own perspective) little man, sitting at his keyboard in his small study. And what do you suppose he is writing? Why, he is very possibly writing thoughts similar to these, although he will probably stop now to go into the kitchen and pour himself a glass of his preferred Scotch, if I know him…Yep, there he goes. But what will his imagination suggest to him when he lights his own pipe? Who is to say that an enhanced intellectual curiosity cannot occur in a sentient being in this tiniest universe that I’ve just created? Perhaps my “tiny little man” believes he resides in his own Milky Way just as we do — and indeed, maybe he does. His universe may even include pizza, the Oscars, the Olympics, and global warming, though I’m not ready to agree that it could have its own Paris. But you can guess as well as I what he will write as he contemplates his own cloud of smoke expanding in his study.

Our universe invites us to think small.