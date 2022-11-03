Bill Burt: Missoula criminal justice

During this election cycle, several communities in Missoula County have hosted forums to hear from the various candidates and their position on different matters. During these forums, I took the opportunity to share what led me to file for Missoula County Justice of the Peace. Being a recently retired captain from the Missoula Sheriff’s Office where I served many years as a patrol deputy and supervisor, I have an intimate knowledge of Missoula’s Criminal Justice system, especially the law enforcement community.

In Missoula, we have seen a dramatic increase in crime rates. Some would say that this is happening everywhere, but I don’t believe that is the case. Rising crime rates are more predominant in communities that have procedures leaning toward being soft on crime and criminals. Missoula courts seem to have taken a criminals first, victims second approach, leading to an unprecedented frustration from our law enforcement officers working in Missoula County.

It is widely viewed by our law enforcement community that there is not enough accountability for the repeat offenders that law enforcement is constantly dealing with and that this is something that needs to change. It was recently suggested that I think this problem can be solved through increased incarcerations. Nothing could be further from the truth. I very much believe in the jail diversion principles put into place since 2015 but also believe the courts have a public safety obligation to the victims of these crimes and the public.

What I would like to see from our courts is better accountability from those who have demonstrated an inability to stay out of trouble by requiring them to post bond and/or be subjected to other monitoring options. I have no interest in contributing further to our jail overcrowding issues but I do believe there are better options to increase public safety, slow and reduce the rise in crime rates, and better support the law enforcement community that works so hard to keep us safe.

Instead of addressing these issues, my opponent is focused on political tactics designed to confuse voters by attacking my character and credibility. My request from the voters is to not be fooled by these tactics. As I have said in every forum where I participated, don’t take my word for it. Reach out to a local law enforcement officer and ask them about their experiences with the local courts and I think you will be surprised.