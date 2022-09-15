Bill Burt: No bond releases

During my law enforcement career, I served in many capacities. The last seven years were spent as an administrator serving as Patrol and Administrative Captain. It was during these years that the Jail Diversion Master Plan (JDMP) was developed, something that we at the sheriff's office are proud to have been part of. Jail diversion was created out of necessity. It was something wanted by the public, needed for overcrowding issues and became essential when COVID was at its peak. The purpose of jail diversion is to provide alternatives to incarceration for first-time offenders in non-violent cases. This keeps the offender able to work and/or care for their family while freeing up room in the jail and reducing costs to Missoula taxpayers. Jail diversion is essential to Missoula’s criminal justice system, and these practices/principles should remain in place, but it has not always been implemented as intended. Too often, violent/repeat offenders are being released back into our community without bond or monitoring. This means offenders aren’t reported to any entity, nobody is monitoring activities, and there is no bond to revoke if an offender violates conditions of release. Essentially, they are free to continue committing the offenses that they were arrested for in the first place.

Aug. 3, a man was arrested burglarizing a home near the Wye. He had already been arrested for committing three other burglaries in July but was repeatedly released by Justice Court without bond or monitoring. Six days after being released, he was apprehended burglarizing another home and is suspected of committing at least six other burglaries during that time. So far, the sheriff’s office has recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen property, something that has been widely reported in the media. If you are wondering, burglaries are still felonies, have the potential for extreme violence and should have disqualified him for this type of release.

The attempted kidnapping at the Western Montana Fair is another example of an incident that shouldn’t have happened. The suspect in this case had been in jail two days prior to the incident, charged with numerous crimes including assault with a weapon. The felony was eventually dropped to a misdemeanor sending the case back to Municipal Court. Even though the suspect is a violent offender with a history of violent offenses who was brought into jail after committing a violent act, he was released without bond or monitoring. It only took two days for him to get caught committing another violent crime, the attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old child.

Judges at all levels should have a deep measure of empathy/compassion for everyone and I believe we have that obligation when it comes to crimes against property or society, such as disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, trespassing, shoplifting, etc. and the offenders are not having frequent interactions with law enforcement. Judges should seek alternatives to incarceration for minor offenses, look for opportunities to reduce recidivism, provide rehabilitation opportunities contributing to reduced costs to taxpayers by keeping non-dangerous first-time offenders out of jail. However, when the crime involves a person, especially a child, empathy and compassion must be placed with the victims first. Judges have a substantial public safety responsibility to the communities they serve. These examples demonstrate that this is not happening in Missoula, especially in Justice Court.

My law enforcement background provided me with hands-on experience dealing with criminal and social issues. I know what it is like to be in the middle of a domestic dispute among family members, a fatal car crash, robbery, or assault. I have frequently interacted with people suffering from mental illness, drug and alcohol addictions, and any other crime you can imagine. I have the experience to make appropriate decisions with emphasis on public safety first. I humbly ask you for your vote this coming November to effect the change desperately needed to bring safety and security back to Missoula.