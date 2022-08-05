Right now, as I am writing this piece, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m., the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is engaged in a standoff just north of the Wye with at least two people that were discovered committing a residential burglary. These two men are well known to local law enforcement, the courts, prosecutors office, and are regulars at the Missoula jail (aka Career Criminals). Most people will probably never hear about this incident because it is just commonplace anymore. What is also not unusual about this is that both people involved in the standoff were just in our jail and released back into the community with no bond. Suspect #1 was being held on a $50,000 drug charge in Missoula County but was released by a local judge on July 26 with no bond. Suspect #2 was being held on a $25,000 drug charge and transferred to Lake County on July 20th but was subsequently released due to lack of room in their jail. Here we are, just a few days later, and the two men are breaking into someone’s home and engaged in a dangerous standoff with law enforcement in a residential neighborhood. Thankfully, as I understand it, the home was not occupied at the time of the burglary or it could have been quite tragic for the home owners. These are not non-violent people who are committing non-violent crimes. The potential for serious injury and/or death to the victims is extremely high so why are we continually releasing people like this back into the community with ZERO bond? I sincerely hope the voters will remember this when they vote this coming November. If you agree, I would be honored to have your support for my campaign as Missoula County Justice of the Peace, Department 1.
Bill Burt: Releasing offenders with zero bond
- BILL BURT
