Bill complicates land easement review process

SB 115 is not a clarification; it is a new requirement. It is a requirement that will extend and complicate a process that the users find extensive now. The current process is open for Land Board participation but their input is useful during the process, not at the end. They can participate just as local governments, neighbors and the public does. Their constructive input would be welcomed but SB 115 does not provide for an improved process.

The landowner community most affected by this program is not supporting SB 115. The hunters who fund Habitat Montana have spoken adamantly in opposition to SB 115. In fact, the only politicians who value this legislation are Republicans, who always claim to be for access but always vote against it. We regularly hear the Republicans claim to be for less burdensome government regulation and yet here they pushing regulation no one needs nor wants.

No family will begin the process of an easement knowing they can have the deal killed at the last minute. These are big, complicated land deals that involve appraisals, attorneys and estate planning. Landowners deserve predictability when they start the process of negotiating an easement with FWP. Hunters want to know their dollars will be spent as they want.

This bill would put an end to our best program to provide access and keep working families on their land. SB115 needs to die.

Chris Marchion of Anaconda is a member of the Montana Conservation Hall of Fame, with 35 years of experience representing hunting interests in wildlife habitat.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1