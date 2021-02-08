Bill threatens hunting, fishing opportunities on tribal lands

This bill, brought forward for the benefit of a few non-tribal landowners on the reservation, threatens the opportunities of the hunters and anglers who hunt birds and fish on CSKT lands each year. Our organizations oppose this bill, and we ask the Legislature to affirm the management authority of the CSKT and the proven success of the Agreement by rejecting HB 241.

It’s worth noting that this bill would affect all reservations in the state of Montana, from the Flathead Reservation to the Crow, Blackfeet and Fort Peck reservations. We would likely see lawsuits resulting from this assault on tribal sovereignty from those tribes as well, with corresponding closures for recreation. Those bringing this bill forward are apparently ignorant of the extent to which this would profoundly injure the relationships between the outdoor community and those tribes as well as the loss of access and opportunity that would result for hunters and anglers across Montana.