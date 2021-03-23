Bills threaten Montana’s wildlife heritage, economy

Ask any school-age kid from Florida or California what they know about Montana. Chances are the student will mention big mountains, rare wildlife like grizzly bear and bison, great fishing and wide open spaces. Montana is justifiably famous for its legacy of wild animals, clean rivers and public lands.

Montana may soon be the state formerly known for its wildlife. The War on Wildlife underway in the state legislature could not be further from people’s perceptions of Montana as a wildlife paradise. With extreme anti-wildlife Republicans in control of Montana’s government, a century of wildlife conservation success is in danger of being erased. And for what?

A sampler of bills now flying towards rubber stamping by Governor Gianforte reads like a wildlife lover’s horror movie. Legislators are introducing every kind of trapping, snaring and killing measure they can think of. Lawmakers seek to amend the state constitution to make hunting and trapping, rather than actual conservation, the primary means of managing Montana wildlife. Killing is not management.