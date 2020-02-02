Bioscience research and development can unlock the economic potential of the Mountain West

The University of Montana and Montana State University provide an ongoing and sustainable source of new discovery and patents for continued growth of research and innovation hubs in Montana. The state ranked fourth in academic bioscience R&D expenditure growth, with an 18.2% increase from 2014 to 2018, according to TEConomy-Bio’s 2018 report on the U.S. bioscience industry.

In the United States, 95% of the bioscience and biotechnology research and hub activity is located in five major coastal cities. This concentration has resulted in a large economic impact to those cities, but wasted technology and a lack of economic development in other regions.

A remedy to this loss of bioscience development potential is a network of research and innovation hubs anchored by Mountain West universities. This network promises to leverage bioscience technology and to spur economic development and job growth in a distributed network of communities outside the five coastal cities. This network of small hubs can create value greater than the sum of its parts, leading to economic and job growth that exceeds that of a single, large hub.