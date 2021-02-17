Bipartisan call to action: Montanans are hurting, let's come back stronger

Montanans are hurting.

We are approaching one year since COVID first reached Montana. In this time, we’ve made it through stay-at-home orders, school closures, major strains on our hospitals, and acute stress at every level from the family on up. We’ve lost jobs, businesses, the ability to see family and loved ones, and most importantly, we’ve lost over 1,300 Montanans – each one leaving entire communities grieving. COVID has caused unspeakable loss.

None of us know a single Montanan who doesn’t want their families to be safe and healthy. We don’t know any business owners who wouldn’t do everything in their power to keep their customers happy and their employees sustained. Montanans work hard, they care about one another, and they want their communities to thrive.