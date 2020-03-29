Bipartisan solution needed to protect an open internet

The free flow of information is a fundamental American value. That’s why protecting an open internet is so crucial.
Big broadband providers and Big Tech gatekeepers should not have the ability to manipulate how we get our information online in order to fatten their profits. But protecting consumers will take smart, bipartisan legislation from Congress.
As the COO of a small ISP in Helena, I vocally opposed the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) attempts to repeal net neutrality in 2017. And in 2018, we were one of only a handful of ISPs who supported Gov. Steve Bullock’s executive order making net neutrality a requirement of contracting with the State of Montana.
But this approach — a patchwork quilt, state-by-state mishmash of sometimes conflicting requirements, isn’t ideal. Small ISPs who serve customers across state lines are faced with competing regulations. It’s not an efficient way to protect consumers.
Without net neutrality protections, consumers risk being forced to pay additional fees for services like video streaming or social media. Big booksellers like Amazon could cut deals with Verizon or Google to divert more traffic from local bookshops’ sites. A nationwide net neutrality law would eliminate these risks and protect the open internet.
For more than a decade, progressives have led the fight in D.C. for net neutrality rules from the FCC. Instead, we’ve gotten the usual Beltway two-step: every step forward effort has been followed by a loss in the courts or a reversal by a successive Republican administration. This continued fight — with a win here and a loss there — is good business for lobbyists, but it’s exhausting and ridiculous for the rest of us.
The only way permanently protect the open internet for all Americans is through bipartisan legislation.
House Democrats passed a bill last year to do this, but it stalled in the Senate. That bill has very strong protections to consumers, which is needed — but it also reclassified broadband providers under the rules and regulations of 1930s telephone laws. And let’s be clear — your internet is not the same as your great grandfather’s phone.
This well-intentioned — but not well-thought-out — approach means that even our company, a tiny ISP that fully embraces net neutrality, would face significant new hurdles — including a massive pile of new reporting, red-tape, and money to lawyers and consultants, which would leave fewer resources to invest in expanding our network into underserved areas.
Net neutrality is now caught in the valley of death between the two political parties. Conservatives claim that any regulation will impede business, while progressives see the need for a bill but have embraced an approach that is dead on arrival in the Senate. In the end, consumers lose, because we don’t have these protections.
It’s time for members of both parties to put down their battle-axes and instead start hammering out a bipartisan agreement. Democrats must insist on clear, enforceable rules against the blocking, throttling, or preferencing of any and all internet traffic. No exceptions. No loopholes. Protecting net neutrality should be the law of the land.
But most importantly, it can be passed and enforced as its own thing, without applying ridiculous rules and regulations developed for telephones and railroads in the early part of the last century. Majorities on both sides support this — it’s just foolish posturing and purity tests that are blocking a solution.
Montana has a long legacy of leading on issues like this, and our senators, Jon Tester and Steve Daines, have an opportunity now to offer bipartisan leadership. Our senators should work to break the gridlock and finally secure permanent, nationwide protections for the open internet.
Kev Hamm is chief operating officer of TSI&T in Helena.
