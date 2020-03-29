Bipartisan solution needed to protect an open internet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The only way permanently protect the open internet for all Americans is through bipartisan legislation.

House Democrats passed a bill last year to do this, but it stalled in the Senate. That bill has very strong protections to consumers, which is needed — but it also reclassified broadband providers under the rules and regulations of 1930s telephone laws. And let’s be clear — your internet is not the same as your great grandfather’s phone.

This well-intentioned — but not well-thought-out — approach means that even our company, a tiny ISP that fully embraces net neutrality, would face significant new hurdles — including a massive pile of new reporting, red-tape, and money to lawyers and consultants, which would leave fewer resources to invest in expanding our network into underserved areas.

Net neutrality is now caught in the valley of death between the two political parties. Conservatives claim that any regulation will impede business, while progressives see the need for a bill but have embraced an approach that is dead on arrival in the Senate. In the end, consumers lose, because we don’t have these protections.