Bitterroot Community College is a win-win

Let us begin with two personal examples demonstrating the value of a community college. For 11 years I taught the U.S. Constitution at a local community college. The class was a requirement for students earning an Associate of Arts degree and an undergraduate requirement to graduate from most four-year colleges or universities in the state. Joan attended a community college to save costs, received an AA degree and then transferred to a four-year university to earn her BA degree and teaching credential.
Currently, there are several community colleges in Montana. The communities include Havre, Miles City, Dawson, Butte, Kalispell, Helena, Fort Peck, Lame Deer, Harlem, St. Ignatius and the Crow Agency. Many in our area would greatly benefit if the Bitterroot Valley were added to this list.
A Bitterroot Community College would bring many opportunities not only for area high school graduates, but for potential students as far away as Salmon, Idaho. The college could offer technical training for potential employees at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, the Rocky Mountain Labs, and GSK. The University of Montana would also benefit because of those planning to earn a four-year degree could complete their first two years locally for less money while living at home. Many students who would not have considered furthering their education because of cost, could now consider it affordable. It would be a win-win.
The U.S. Constitution Class that I taught was unique in that it was scheduled at different times from the regular weekday classes. The class was held on Friday nights from 6 to 8 p.m., and then on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon. Many of the students had full-time jobs during the week, so this schedule enabled them to work and attend college. It was a great fit for students who needed to keep down the cost of their education. They were able to pay for their college and avoid the burden of student loans.
There were also several older students who were returning to college to obtain the necessary education for a new career, complete an AA degree, or begin their pursuit of a Bachelor or Master’s degree. The size of the class was usually around 40-plus and the makeup was quite diverse. A few students were from other colleges and needed to have a class on the U.S. Constitution as a requirement before they could graduate.
The benefits for having a community college in the Bitterroot are many. Students would be able to earn an AA degree in a variety of technical and academic studies. The University of Montana would certainly benefit as the community school graduates with an AA degree could complete their four-year degree in Missoula. Students could also transfer to Montana State in Bozeman or attend another college or university. Another benefit would be that many students could still live at home during those two years. Average community college costs for an in-state student are approximately $3,974, and $8,845 for out-of-state students.
The primary student population for the Bitterroot Community College would come from high schools within the valley, and high schools from neighboring counties.
The Bitterroot Community College would also add an environmentally friendly employer to the valley. Many existing businesses would benefit from its presence. In the current economic environment caused by the coronavirus, positive financial endeavors should be encouraged.
A community college would be a win-win for everyone. Therefore, on May 5, we encourage you to vote "yes" for the Bitterroot Community College.
Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley.
Their columns will appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com or garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.