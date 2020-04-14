Bitterroot Community College is a win-win

The primary student population for the Bitterroot Community College would come from high schools within the valley, and high schools from neighboring counties.

The Bitterroot Community College would also add an environmentally friendly employer to the valley. Many existing businesses would benefit from its presence. In the current economic environment caused by the coronavirus, positive financial endeavors should be encouraged.

A community college would be a win-win for everyone. Therefore, on May 5, we encourage you to vote "yes" for the Bitterroot Community College.

Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley.

They can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com or garykcarlson11@gmail.com.