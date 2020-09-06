Bitterroot’s 'largest project in recent memory' canceled after conservationists file lawsuit

We are also happy that the decision to pull the project saves more than a square mile of old-growth forest slated to be chopped down. The Forest Service claimed it was going to conduct this logging under the provisions of the Healthy Forest Restoration Act — but there’s a real legal problem with that since the Act actually prohibits logging old-growth forests.

Additionally, one of the key provisions of the Healthy Forest Restoration Act is that all timber sales issued under the law’s authority must comply with each National Forest’s Forest Plan. But the Gold Butterfly logging plan violates the Bitterroot National Forest’s forest plan standards for both old-growth habitat and road limitations in elk habitat.

Concerning the old growth violation, the Forest Service openly admitted: "When it came out in the Complaint that we were not using the standards found in the Forest Plan, we took a look and saw that was right.” This means not only did the agency admit to violating its own forest plan, but it also implicitly admitted that it violated the Healthy Forest Restoration Act by approving a project that violates the forest plan.