* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Nancy Schlepp is vice president of communications and corporate secretary for Sandfire Resources America Inc. She is a native of Meagher County.

Jerry Zieg is senior vice president for Sandfire Resources. He is also a native of Meagher County.