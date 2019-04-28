Doing things the right way is a Montana tradition and we’re proud to continue it every day.
The application process for the proposed underground Black Butte Copper mine has brought much attention to our community, including providing opportunities for Montanans to return home for work. Several former Meagher County and Montana residents have joined us in working on this exciting proposal and we think it is a sign that the area is headed in the right direction.
It’s encouraging to see the project bring some of our best back home. Project geologist Lacey Morrison grew up right here in White Sulphur Springs (WSS) but had to go to Alaska to follow her passions. With opportunities like Black Butte Copper, kids raised and educated here in WSS can return and contribute to our local economy, rather than work in another time zone.
Another example is Safety Manager Craig Perkins, who grew up down the road in Checkerboard and whose career led to extensive international work. A leader in the safety and management community, Perkins represents the kind of people projects like Black Butte Copper add to Montana’s already top-notch workforce. Bringing worldwide experience and values like Perkins's back to Meagher County is a unique chance for us to showcase the levels of expertise and commitment Black Butte can bring to not only our community, but Montana.
A homecoming of note is Geology Manager Eric LeLacheur, a native of Great Falls and resident of Townsend. Before working for Black Butte Copper, LeLacheur commuted to Nevada, racking up travel costs and taking time away from his family and the state he calls home. Joining our team not only lessens LeLacheur’s commute but allows us to make the most of the talent we have under the Big Sky. We now employ 18 locals and six other top-notch professionals who have made WSS their home.
What truly makes a mining project like ours special is the combination of home-grown talent mixed with 21st-century industry expertise, such as our CEO Rob Scargill, who’ve joined our community to be part of this extraordinary team. Our commitment to engaging mining leaders and industry experts alongside Montana talent in developing new environmental benchmarks with a community mindset means this mine will be one of the safest, most productive and highest-quality projects in Montana and in the world.
But we’re not just employees, we’re also parents. Which is why we are committed to safety and guaranteeing the highest standards of workplace safety. We are proud to be employing local talent and teaming them with global industry leaders. We are bringing over 200 family-wage jobs to Meagher County and ensuring the mine where they work is one of the finest, safest in the world. This project has our support and we hope it has yours as well.