Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act made by, for Montanans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nowadays, politics in Washington creates a lot more problems than it solves — we’ve been led to believe that every issue, big or small, is an all-out battle for the soul of our country.

But, quite frankly, when you take a step back from the dysfunction coming from the Capitol and spend some time in the great outdoors, these knock-down, drag-out fights start to fall apart at the seams. You find out that the neighbors you disagree with usually want the same things you do.

And that’s why the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act is so special: it brings together folks from all walks of life, industries, and backgrounds to enjoy and protect our outdoor heritage.

It’s taken more than a decade of hard work, understanding, and straight-up Montana grit to negotiate this plan that will protect 79,000 acres of wildlife habitat in the Bob Marshall and Scapegoat Wilderness Areas, as well as open up more than 2,000 acres to snowmobiling, and 3,800 acres for mountain biking and hiking.

This is why I always say that D.C. needs to work a lot more like Montana: Congress and the White House wouldn’t know a Bull Trout from a bull moose when it comes to negotiating a solid deal. If they could use the same respect, civility, and desire to find common ground that was used to write the BCSA, then every American would be better off.