* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies. Sara Johnson is the director of Native Ecosystems Council, has a Ph.D. in wildlife biology from Montana State University and worked as a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service for 14 years, including studying sagebrush/juniper habitat.