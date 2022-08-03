Bob Deaton: Bicycle - pedestrian safety

The articles by Bret Ann Serbin (Missoulian July 24) and Gene Schmitz (Missoulian op-ed July 27) on bicyclists and pedestrians held a lot of interest for me. I have ridden bicycles in the Missoula area and all over the Northwest and British Columbia for 43 years before getting hit by a car in town in October 2020. The driver was entering Reserve Street and made eye contact with me and nodded. Then he looked left but not right where I was coming on the bike path, forgetting that he had seen me, hitting me pretty hard. I was treated and released from the emergency room. In July 2021, I was run off the road by a car which was going faster than the 35 mile an hour limit. The crash put me in the hospital for 13 days with multiple injuries. Accidents like these were described in the Missoulian articles as common types among bicycle vs. car incidents.

I am especially concerned about cars passing bicyclists on narrow, two lane roads with narrow shoulders. Invariably, the car behind the bicyclist moves partway into the oncoming lane, crowding the car coming head-on. There is potential for killing or injuring the bicyclist and the occupants of two or more cars at the same time. In both types of potential crashes, the drivers are acting beyond their abilities and the road conditions and did not verify the situation before they acted.

Schmitz recommends safety equipment for bicyclists to include helmets, lights, and rear view mirror. I would also add that head protection should be with a MIPS helmet. Its outside structure is basically that of a standard helmet with the addition of an inside suspension like the old football helmets. It enables the helmet to absorb more impact and allows the helmet to move about half-inch from side to side in the event of being struck. The ER doctor was certain I had a concussion in the first crash I had, so he X-rayed my head and found no damage to the brain at all in spite of a healthy contusion on the forehead. (Get a MIPS helmet, really; they come in several brands and prices.)

A recommendation I have for street safety is to remove the bulb-outs on several city streets because they train children and other pedestrians to get out into the roadway without establishing that the driver will give them right of way. After dark and anytime there is snow on the ground, the protruding structures present an unseen hazard to bicyclists who are trying to stay on the right side of the road. I know several bicyclists who have had accidents with injuries from hitting them.

There were many important things in both newspaper articles, many of which will be new information to a lot of people. For me, Schmitz stated the most important single thing: “What we are seeing is vehicles are getting safer for people inside and more dangerous for people outside.”