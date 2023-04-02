Cheers for The Missoulian for its excellent series “Broken Defense?” (see Feb. 13), which documents and puts human faces on the outrageous problem of citizens languishing in jail because they lack access to a lawyer.

But this is just a small part of a much larger problem across the U.S., namely mass incarceration.

According to the nonpartisan Prison Policy Initiative, the U.S. incarcerates about two million people. That’s roughly twice the population of Montana, or 26 times the population of Missoula. Per capita, the United States imprisons more people than any other developed industrial nation. With less than 5% of the world’s population, we are responsible for a shocking 20% of imprisonment worldwide.

The U.S. also has a higher rate of economic inequality than these other nations. Its Gini Coefficient, a standard measure of income inequality, puts the US above all other advanced capitalist nations, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Not that inequality is the only cause of our exceptionally high rate of incarceration. Racism, for example, clearly plays a decisive role. But it’s worth taking a look at how social class shapes our criminal “justice” system.

The poor teenager smoking a joint with friends on the street is far likelier to be scooped up into the system, especially if their skin is dark, than the bond trader doing cocaine in a fancy office. The mother shoplifting at the supermarket to feed her kids risks arrest, but not the real estate mogul making people homeless by jacking up rents. And when will we arrest fossil fuel executives who financed climate change denial, drug company CEOs who push addictive painkillers and inflate the prices of desperately needed medications, or managers who decide to dump deadly toxic wastes in vulnerable communities?

And then there’s pre-trial detention. According to the Prison Policy Initiative, “an overwhelming majority of inmates in county and municipal jails” are held “without having been convicted of a crime.” People can be held for long periods, during which time they can’t work, impoverishing them even further. Innocent people often plead guilty to lesser offenses just to get out of jail and back to family and jobs. Bail may be offered, but what if you can’t afford it?

Should there be a trial, money can buy you the best lawyer(s), while a public defender – if you can even get one! – is often too overwhelmed to defend you adequately. And judges are likely to go easier on “a pillar of the community” than on someone they may see as very different from themselves.

Imprisonment takes a terrible toll on communities, families, and the physical and mental health of the imprisoned – not to mention the truly criminal use of long-term solitary confinement, which Amnesty International has called torture. (Just google Kalief Browder.) This is not a “correctional” system.

For ambitious politicians, whipping up fear of crime and promising to “get tough” is a cheap and easy way to garner votes and corporate contributions. Profit is there for investors in private prisons and for companies supplying public prisons with overpriced and usually inadequate services like food, health care, and telephone access.

Violent crime is real, even if greatly exaggerated by the media. No one wants to be assaulted, or robbed. But the U.S. criminal justice system is about so much more than protecting the public. Amplification of fear and glib promises of safety prop up a system that does cruel and even fatal injustice to too many of our fellow human beings. True safety, and true justice, require an economic system that meets the needs of all its people.