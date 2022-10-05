Bob Rosen: Our healthcare system is sick

Jesse Ramos should be commended for taking America’s health care crisis seriously enough to devote three Missoulian columns (Aug. 7, Aug. 21 and Sept. 18) to it. Right now, tens of millions of Americans lack any health care coverage at all; even more have inadequate coverage; and many families have to choose between food and a necessary visit to the doctor.

Lack of healthcare caused a shocking 212,000 preventable deaths from COVID in 2020 alone, according to a study published in June by the National Academy of Sciences.

“American Exceptionalism” takes on real meaning when we compare our health care costs and outcomes with those of other advanced industrialized countries. According to World Bank and World Health Organization statistics, we rank at or near the bottom in life expectancy and near the top in infant mortality rates, this despite spending more per capita than these other countries.

Mr. Ramos attributes this cruel and unnecessary situation to bureaucracy, to “red tape” and “paperwork and regulations.” And it’s easy to see what he means. Most of us have been to a doctors’ office where there seem to be more people handling paperwork than there are doctors. And many of us have had to fight with bureaucratic insurance companies to get coverage for urgently needed tests and procedures.

But Ramos’s proposed solution — a “Personal Option” — misses the heart of the problem. “When you enter a restaurant,” he writes, “you can look at the menu, see what is available, decide what you need, and know what it costs. Why can’t health care be the same way?” Well, this might sound good to someone who can afford what’s on the menu, but what if you can’t? As a self-described “liberty-conservative,” Ramos wants to get the government out of the way of the smooth functioning of the marketplace.

But the marketplace IS the problem. A for-profit medical system means that profit, not health, is the primary goal. Insurance companies profit more by denying care than by covering it; they thrive by rejecting claims and boosting deductibles. Medical practices earn more when they charge more, keep visits short, and prescribe more tests and procedures. (This, of course, is not to say that doctors are greedy. Most enter the profession out of a desire to help people. But medical groups — and these are increasingly being bought up by hospital conglomerates and other big investors — pressure them to act in the company’s financial interest.) And let’s not forget the pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma uses its patent monopolies to keep drug prices obscenely high, and spends more on marketing and lobbying than on research.

The central problem isn’t government regulation; it’s capitalism. When politicians attempt to deal with healthcare inequality and inadequacy while at the same time prioritizing the demands of insurance companies and other profit-seekers, they invariably end up compromising away whatever good intentions they might have started with. The end result is the kind of wasteful, ineffective, patchwork mess that that Ramos criticizes and that we all know well. (According to Physicians for a National Health Program, an amazing 31% of all money spent on healthcare in the US goes to administrative costs. (See www.pnhp.org for useful statistics.)

A single payer health plan — universal, comprehensive, and free — would eliminate much of the waste and inequality in our current system. A medical system, and a society, organized around the democratic sharing of resources — socialism — would be even better. It might not solve all the problems of the healthcare system — racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, for example — but it would give us a real chance of tackling them.