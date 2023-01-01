Bob Rosen: Pentagon spending is killing us all

What could the American people do with $858 billion? That’s $858,000,000,000. How many people might be brought out of homelessness and hunger? How many crumbling bridges could be made safe? How many parks and playgrounds might be built? Health care? Education? Clean energy? Child care? Name your cause and think about what that kind of money might do.

The $858 billion figure, of course, is the latest annual US military budget. (And for details about just what might be bought with this kind of money, check out www.costofwar.com)

Military spending — and I’m avoiding the very misleading term “defense spending” — involves all kinds of “costs.” But let’s put aside for now the costs in human lives (hundreds of thousands killed in wars against Afghanistan and Iraq alone), the costs in mental and bodily damage suffered by returning US veterans, the costs to our climate (the US military’s carbon footprint is positively Sasquatchian). The economic costs alone should lead anyone who cares about this country to question this spending, which invariably receives enthusiastic bipartisan support.

It’s often argued that military spending creates jobs. And it does — but far fewer than spending on other things. According to Brown University’s Watson Institute, a million dollars of military spending creates 6.9 jobs, directly and indirectly, while that same amount would create 9.5 jobs in solar energy, 14.3 jobs in healthcare, or 19.2 jobs in elementary and secondary education

Clearly some military spending is necessary. But do we really need $858 billion per year? Does the US need over 750 military bases in other countries? Do we need over 5,000 nuclear warheads, when a handful can destroy the whole world? Do we need to spend $20 billion yearly on the new B-21 bomber?

So why do we devote such an enormous portion of our resources to this? Why did the end of the Cold War never bring the promised “peace dividend?" Why, conveniently, are there always new “enemies” abroad to distract us from needs at home and to siphon away money that might address those needs? Why the continual rush to war?

If the average American doesn’t benefit from all this, who does? The question almost answers itself. Military contractors earn staggering profits. They donate millions a year to politicians of both parties (in 2022 it was $119 million) and to think tanks that promote military spending and an aggressive foreign policy. They employ over 700 lobbyists in Washington, outnumbering all our representatives in the Senate and the House combined. These hired guns are not lobbying for a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine, for an end to the cruel US-supported Saudi attack on Yemen, for a reduction in the insane number of overseas bases. Their job is to support military profiteering.

We are told that military spending is a necessary response to a dangerous world. But the truth is that out-of-control military spending makes the world more dangerous. Weapons systems and military bases develop a life of their own. New weapons beg to be tested in actual combat; war “games” (such as those on the Korean peninsula or off the China coast) only increase tensions. War itself showers profits on military contractors.

Let’s remember all this as we watch military air shows that fly over our sporting events, movies that glorify warriors and sanitize their destruction, politicians that stoke fears of attacks on our shore, military recruiters that come to schools to propagandize our students.

Martin Luther King nailed it fifty-five years ago when he said: "The bombs in Vietnam explode at home; they destroy the hopes and possibilities for a decent America."