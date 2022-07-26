Brad Tschida and Lyn Hellegaard: Returning surplus funds

Montana has a $1.4 billion dollar budget surplus this year, generated by higher-than-anticipated income tax receipts levied against Montana taxpayers the past two calendar years. This came despite a reduction in the top income tax rate, by Republicans, from 6.9% to 6.5% in 2021. No Democrats in the Montana Legislature, especially my opponent in Senate District 49, voted for that income tax reduction.

Montana Republican representatives are working on a proposal to return this excess, YOUR money, back to you. This surplus exists on top of the fully-funded emergency budget surplus funds already in place. What we propose below is a suggested plan. It may be modified and it requires that anyone receiving a return of excess tax revenue to have paid Montana State income taxes during the past 2 years. To accomplish this plan, we will need to use some of the 10 days remaining from the 2021 regular session in a special session.

We are proposing that up to $3,000, paid by you as a taxpayer in the 2020 and 2021 tax years, would be was returned to you from this $1.4 billion surplus. If you paid MORE than $3,000 in total state income taxes for those 2 years, you would only qualify for a maximum of $3,000. If you paid LESS than $3,000 in Montana State income taxes, you’d only receive back the amount you actually paid.

This plan returns the excess, surplus income tax revenue to those who paid it. If you didn’t pay in, you receive nothing back. There is no reason to give a person someone else’s money if they paid no state income taxes. Given the crushing effects of Democrat-induced inflation, $5/gallon gasoline, sky-rocketing food prices and consumer goods, etc., you, as a typical Montanan, are paying $450 to $500 more per month to live now than you were paying 18 months ago. Isn’t the return of your money to your bank account for your chosen use a better practice than having the State squander it expanding government programs, which permanently raises your taxes? We believe you deserve to get back what you overpaid in income taxes to the State and that’s exactly what the average taxpayer in Montana expects from their elected representatives.

No one would turn down the return of an over-payment made for service on their car, or a repair to your home, or an overcharge by the IRS. This is no different. The State of Montana received more of your tax dollars than you needed to contribute and putting that money back into your pocket is the only responsible option. Montana Republicans continue working on programs to reduce income and property tax burdens on working Montanans.

The cost of living in Missoula is forcing many of our friends and family to leave this area, or preventing their return. While this plan is only a one-time return of your money, that money does not belong to the state of Montana. It belongs to you — the hardworking people who make Montana and Missoula a great place. We look forward to discussing this idea with you. Please reach out to Brad at brad.tschida@mtleg.gov or to Lyn at hellegaard4hd97@protonmail.com.