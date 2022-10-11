Brad Tschida: WMVF distorted truths

It’s one thing to be held accountable for political decisions you’ve made. That’s as it should be. It’s another matter when outright lies and fabrications are made up about you and your voting record.

About Aug. 30 this year a flyer falsely accused me of making votes that were the exact opposite of the truth.

The Wild Montana Voter Fund (WMVF) openly distorted the truth about my votes on certain bills, publishing what can only be seen as patent falsehoods.

Four House bills were listed on the insert, attempting to affirm the fictions stated by the WMVF. HB 707 was a bill to regulate the cultivation, sale, taxation and distribution of recreational marijuana. I voted in favor. There’s nothing in this bill to transfer public lands, create more non-resident hunting tags or overturn the will of Montana voters. HB 320 was a bill to PROHIBIT the sale of federal lands, transferred to Montana, to private citizens. I was again in favor of these safeguards. HB 320, with my support, did exactly the opposite of what the WMVF accused me of doing. It prevented the sale of public lands to private individuals. HB 637 addressed monies for block management, non-resident preference points and hunting with hounds. Finally, HB 418, which I again supported, is titled: “Establish the public lands access act.” WMVF is 0 for 4 in their allegations about my support for public lands in Montana and upholding the will of Montana voters.

Nowhere was a definitive illustration provided, only wild generalizations about my abandonment of Montanans and our values. It begs the question: have folks associated with WMVF only recently begun to lie about Montana Conservatives or has dishonesty been a longstanding part of their organization? I’ll leave that for them to answer.

In 2020, WMVF spent $87,433.00 in an effort to defeat conservatives, the majority of whom, like myself, are pro-hunting, pro-public land preservation and pro-increased access. Not a single dollar was directed to defeat Democrats.

The actual truth of my votes on these bills is that I was on the side of protecting the rights of Montanans, whether hunting, public access or preserving our public lands. Willis Curdy, and virtually every other Democrat in the MT House, voted to take away your rights given their votes on these bills. The lies of the Democrats involved with the WMVF are colossal.

As the 2022 general election cycle heats up, it is imperative that all of us question the narratives of such wild-eyed and specious falsehoods and deceitfulness in an effort to discover the truth. Do NOT accept the narrative of any person or group without conducting your own investigation. That includes my comments today.

My record for defending the God-given rights and freedoms of Montanans is exemplary and I rebuke the Democrat-based WMVF for publishing such libelous inaccuracies. You epitomize the reason that a chasm exists between different ideologies in Montana. Your dishonesties are reprehensible.