We know many Montanans are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric and natural gas bills. We are also committed to providing safe, reliable service to meet our customers’ needs.

There is misleading information circulating about NorthWestern Energy’s regulatory rate review, causing misunderstanding.

Here are the facts.

To continue to meet our commitment for safe, reliable energy, since our last rate review, NorthWestern Energy has invested more than $1 billion in our Montana energy system. In addition, NorthWestern Energy has the same challenges of inflation and increasing costs as all other businesses.

Unlike other businesses, NorthWestern Energy is a regulated energy service company. Our price increases to cover rising costs of business must be approved by the Montana Public Service Commission. The costs of our investments in our Montana energy infrastructure since 2015 are not included in the current energy service rates. This is why NorthWestern Energy is asking for rates to reflect today’s costs of providing reliable energy service to our customers.

We see this impact across the industry — nearly all energy service companies in the United States are requesting rate increases to cover increased costs and increased investment.

NorthWestern Energy is committed to providing critical energy service to our customers at the most affordable rates possible.

NorthWestern Energy’s Montana rates are below the national average for both electric and natural gas service. We expect that NorthWestern Energy’s rates will continue to be below the national average.

NorthWestern Energy worked with key stakeholders that represent all Montana customers — residential and business — to reach the right balance between what’s needed to maintain a financially sound energy company and affordability for our customers.

If the regulatory rate review settlement is approved by the Montana Public Service Commission, a typical NorthWestern Energy electric residential customer will see a monthly bill increase of $8.24, or 7.6%, from what they pay now. A typical NorthWestern Energy residential natural gas customers will see a monthly bill increase of $3.94, or 6.4%, from what they pay now.

We understand rising prices are a hardship. We know that our rate request will impact our customers when other prices are also increasing.

We’ve always been here to help those who may be struggling with their energy bills and that won’t change. We continue to offer payment options, referrals for energy assistance programs, a discount for customers enrolled in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and we contribute to Energy Share of Montana. We provide education and tools for energy efficiency to reduce energy use and lower bills.

Customers concerned about their ability to pay their energy bill can contact NorthWestern Energy for information about energy assistance programs and to arrange flexible payment options. More information can be found on NorthWestern Energy’s website at NorthWesternEnergy.com/RateReview or call our Customer Service Team at 888-467-2669 to discuss additional options.