On a chilly afternoon in October, Missoulians packed the Roxy Theater to see "The Infiltrators," a docu-thriller about an effort by a group of undocumented youths to free people from an immigrant detention center in Florida. This small-scale event during the Montana Film Festival speaks volumes to our community’s desire to be informed about the ongoing problem. As the issue intensifies, it is vital that we understand the truth about the southern border crisis.
Every day approximately 2,200 people come to the U.S-Mexico border attempting entry into the United States. Many factors explain this phenomenon. Gang violence in Central America abounds; homes are often seized and turned into “casas locas,” where people are victims of torture, rape and murder. Gang activity accompanies other crimes as well, including drug trafficking and extortion. Since there is no one to turn to within the corrupt governments, many are forced to leave.
But what caused this instability in the first place? During the Cold War, the U.S supported right-wing leaders in Central American civil wars, which prompted mass migration to the U.S in the late 20th century. Once in the U.S, Latinx youth sought identity and community while being exposed to American gangs. In the 1990s, a shift in immigration policies led to the deportation of undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions, transplanting gang violence and crime into already turbulent regions. The MS-13 gang, created here in the states, further destabilized Central America. In the years since, crime and corruption have continued to plague the region.
The reality at the border mirrors the conditions asylum-seekers are fleeing. Recent reports reiterate the conditions first outlined when the crisis was front-page news. Absent laundry, few clothes, wet wipes for cleanliness, gym mats for sleeping and bologna sandwiches for meals dominate daily detention center existence. Medical mishaps lead to disease outbreaks and deaths of children, loose border control monitoring brings sexual assault accusations, and the capacityof the detention camps set at 4,500 has passed 20,000. All the while, family separations continue as an increasing number of household units are fleeing together. These circumstances highlight the reality of migration and asylum, and how conditions are exacerbated by the inhumane response from the United States.
While conditions at the southern border are atrocious, they do not violate any domestic law; however, policies have extended the process of receiving asylum. Petitioners in immigration court are not guaranteed a lawyer. Cases drag on as judges are forced to walk a fine line between impartiality and ensuring a fair hearing. Thus, the backlog in immigration court is greater than 800,000 cases. The backlog is worse in asylum cases, as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) asylum program receives no federal funding and operates purely on the money they charge from the asylum process. Therefore, costs for services are raised and fewer asylees can complete the process.
Despite the physical distance between Missoula and the southern border, our humanitarian mindset reaches this crisis through local liaisons like Soft Landing and the Missoula office of the International Rescue Committee, both of which offer aid to refugees, asylees and other immigrants. There is a growing effort in Missoula to support immigrants, and these efforts can spread once Missoula lifts its awareness to meet ongoing disgraces, especially those impacting members of our community.