The Montana Contractor’s Association was in Missoula last week for its annual winter convention. David Smith, executive director of the MCA, stated that the convention would emphasize education in the building trades “from asbestos handling to building with steel, and from workforce development to social media.”
As architects, designers, builders, developers, and other build sector stakeholders we urge Mr. Smith and the members of the MCA to consider broadening the scope of contractor education to include a better understanding of the climate change impacts of the building sector as well as the solutions available to address them.
We also want to convey a clear message: we are eager to work with Montana’s contractors to bring those solutions to Montana. Here’s why:
A 2017 UN Environment report estimated the building sector contributes 49 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions thus making it the single largest contributor to climate change. Globally, building operations account for 28 percent of GHG emissions and the embodied carbon of building materials–the emissions generated in the production, transport, and assembly of materials such as wood, concrete, and steel–accounts for another 11 percent.
Forecasts show that when we adopt energy efficient building practices and transition to renewables, we significantly reduce the operational emissions of buildings. If we don’t reduce embodied carbon of building materials as well, embodied carbon will be responsible for almost half of total new construction emissions between now and 2050. Considering that we have until 2030 to take significant action to avoid the worst effects of climate change, this matters; indeed, reducing embodied carbon in new construction is essential.
That’s where we need to work together. Design and building teams have a huge role to play in identifying low-cost and no-cost ways to reduce the embodied carbon of new construction projects and developers can ask for them.
Adaptive reuse of existing buildings, integrating reused building materials into designs, and designing for deconstruction are practices that reduce embodied carbon as well as waste.
The EPA estimates that Construction & Demolition (C&D) debris generated in the U.S. is more than twice the amount of municipal solid waste, which is what people discard at homes & businesses every day. Oftentimes the building materials in C&D debris are still usable, represent significant amounts of embodied carbon, and likely will be replaced with new products sourced from natural resources.
Despite all of these statistics, the Global Alliance for Buildings & Construction reports that, “the building sector offers the largest cost-effective GHG mitigation potential, with net cost savings and economic gains possible through implementation of existing technologies, policies and building designs.”
Planning for zero-carbon new construction is critical. Using high-carbon resources more efficiently, such as steel, is as well. In fact, Mark Thimons, vice president of sustainability at the Steel Market Development Institute, told buildinggreen.com that “more efficient designs result in better and lower environmental footprints.” Another key strategy to reducing building sector emissions is reducing building sector waste.
Making the changes necessary for the building sector to address the global climate crisis is going to take all stakeholders working together. The educational and informational resources are out there and the steps are clear. Here’s ten steps to reducing embodied carbon from the American Institute of Architects as well as an informative piece about the urgency of addressing embodied carbon and how to get started. One of our co-signers wrote this Sustainable Missoula article, which touches on some of the climate smart building methods that contractors can adopt.
We look forward to finding opportunities to solve the climate crisis together, while continuing to build a stronger Montana.