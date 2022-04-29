Brooke Bolin: Voices in the wilderness: The Toddler Trek

On a chilly fall day, after a wonderful Storytime hosted by the Troy library, a group of parents invited my one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and me on a trip to Ross Creek Cedars. We packed a quick lunch, put on rain boots and grabbed a sweatshirt.

We followed the caravan filled with crazy toddlers up to the cedars trail and ogled out the windows at the incredible landscape. As soon as we got out of the car it was clear to me that we had underdressed despite the addition of sweatshirts. The canopy of tree cover made it much chillier than down in Troy. Yet, we trekked on!

All the kids clustered together sprinting down the trail, stopping occasionally to climb on top of gargantuan fallen cedars, or to look at the signs showing different plants and animals. One mom opted to bring a wagon, tugging it over the thick roots that spread through the forest floor. While the kids ran ahead and toddled over roots, trees, and each other, I could only gape at the majesty of the cedar kingdom we were so very lucky enough to experience. The thought crossed my mind many times that someone had had the foresight many years ago to preserve this sanctuary. How could we thank them enough?

The kids eventually stumbled back to their respective parents, and we decided to find a spot to feed our ravenous little explorers. We found a lovely little moss-covered haven right off the trail and threw out blankets and begin dispersing snacks. As we all quietly ate away, one of the older kiddos made an incredible discovery, a hollowed-out tree! All the kids rushed over, ditching whatever food was in their hands, and crawled into their new hideaway. Shrieks of joy and wonder echoed out of the tree as they all cramed themselves inside the tree. “A rocketship!”

“A submarine!”

“A cedarmarine!” shouted one of the older kids, followed by lots of tinkling giggles.

When the kids decided to disembark their ship, they unanimously decided it is time to go home.

Once we (finally!) got the kids herded back to the vehicles, their feet were dragging and they were all rubbing at their eyes. We buckled in the little ones and stoped to say our goodbyes. I sincerely thanked the parents for inviting us to this indescribable wonderland. As I got back to the car, I sew my little one was already slumped, snoring in her seat with a sweet smile on her face.

How lucky are we to have this magical place nearby?!

Brooke Bolin is a Libby local and the Montana Outreach Coordinator for the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0