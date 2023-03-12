In 2006 and 2007 I was deployed to Iraq. While stationed in Baghdad, I met a young Air Force Captain from Great Falls. Hanging on the wall above his desk was a photo I recognized. It was the Sun River Game Range west of Augusta along the Rocky Mountain Front. That young man kept that photo close to remind him of his home while being overseas. To this day, I firmly believe that photo helped ease his soul and helped him get back to the Montana he loved.

I recently relayed this story to a group of lawmakers in Helena to illustrate why veterans care so deeply about hunting, fishing, wild places and wildlife conservation. This discussion was during a hearing on House Bill 462, which proposes to strip millions of dollars from the Habitat Montana program. Habitat Montana is our state's most beloved and important conservation tool to protect wildlife habitat and our heritage of hunting and fishing. It is also one of our best defenses to ensure Montana does not change as dramatically as Colorado has in the face of population growth.

If HB 462 becomes law, it will permanently zero out all funding this program receives from the taxes on recreational marijuana sales to comply with Gov. Gianforte's proposed budget. This legislation would instead divert this money to veterans' services, law enforcement, drug treatment programs and the general fund. Let's be perfectly clear, I am fully onboard boosting state funding to support these critical needs. However HB 462 is not the right way to do it. We should not need to rob Peter to pay for Paul.

I have the utmost respect for the men and women who protect our highways and for Montana's criminal justice system. I served in the military, both active duty and reserves, for more than 24 years. I have committed my life to advocating for Montana veterans when they return home. HB 462 tries to deceive Montanans by forcing us to choose between supporting veterans and law enforcement professionals on one hand and protecting our wildlife, hunting and fishing legacy on the other hand.

The reality is there is more than enough revenue available to support all these critical services. We should not have to rob one great program to pay for another when lawmakers are sitting on close to $2 billion in surplus funds.

If lawmakers are really looking for ways to support Montana veterans, they should continue to protect and fund the Habitat Montana Program. As a veteran and retired Montana Game Warden, I have witnessed firsthand the healing benefits of providing veterans with high quality outdoor opportunities.

As a veteran's advocate, I know that time spent outdoors means better recovery for veterans and being outdoors is a great form of physical therapy for our wounded warriors. There are many organizations and non-profits in Montana who have recognized the physical and emotional benefits of getting veterans outside fishing, hunting, paddling, hiking or riding. This type of therapy is good for the soul. It can help our veterans become more productive members of society.

But the common requirement for these programs to be successful is land, water, and access to outdoor activities. No single program in Montana has been more committed to protecting these core competencies of what makes Montana the Last Best Place than Habitat Montana.

Please join me in opposing HB 462 until our lawmakers and Gov. Gianforte can recommit to protecting and funding this important outdoor program.

Furthermore, if Montana legislators and Gov. Gianforte want to learn more about what we can do to seriously support Montana veterans and their families, I encourage them to contact me.