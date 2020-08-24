Bryce Bennett will protect our right to vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am passionate about elections and have never missed a chance to vote. Access to voting is a fundamental American value, protected in our U.S. Constitution. Women in America worked for more than 70 years to pass the 19th Amendment to the Constitution recognizing that no one should be denied a ballot based on gender. The suffragists campaigned, marched, chained themselves to the White House fence, and even went to jail where they went on a hunger strike. They stood their ground for their commitment to voting rights. August 26th marks the Centennial of that remarkable achievement.

Despite many efforts over the years to create barriers to voting, the story of America has been the story to expand access to voting, including Native communities and people of color, disabled persons, restoration of voting rights to those formerly in jail, and lowering the voting age to 18.

Even today in Montana we have people who want to make voting more difficult to cast a ballot and to have that vote count. Don’t be fooled by Trump’s claims about fraud in absentee ballots. The work of our elections office is meticulous in checking signatures. There just is no evidence of rampant voter fraud. And Trump’s attempts to destroy our postal service is nothing but his attempt to make voting more difficult for all Montana voters.