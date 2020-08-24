Bryce Bennett will protect our right to vote

I am passionate about elections and have never missed a chance to vote. Access to voting is a fundamental American value, protected in our U.S. Constitution. Women in America worked for more than 70 years to pass the 19th Amendment to the Constitution recognizing that no one should be denied a ballot based on gender. The suffragists campaigned, marched, chained themselves to the White House fence, and even went to jail where they went on a hunger strike. They stood their ground for their commitment to voting rights. August 26th marks the Centennial of that remarkable achievement.
Despite many efforts over the years to create barriers to voting, the story of America has been the story to expand access to voting, including Native communities and people of color, disabled persons, restoration of voting rights to those formerly in jail, and lowering the voting age to 18.
Even today in Montana we have people who want to make voting more difficult to cast a ballot and to have that vote count. Don’t be fooled by Trump’s claims about fraud in absentee ballots. The work of our elections office is meticulous in checking signatures. There just is no evidence of rampant voter fraud. And Trump’s attempts to destroy our postal service is nothing but his attempt to make voting more difficult for all Montana voters.
Montana is lucky to have a champion for voting rights running for the Office of Secretary of State. Senator Bryce Bennett, like the suffragists, has devoted his life to voting rights for all people. He worked for over a decade leading a Montana organization that trained young activists to register thousands of citizens to vote and to take an active part in making a difference.
I have been honored to serve with Bryce in the legislature for over 10 years. Bryce is our “go to” person on all issues having to do with elections and voting. He has sponsored over a dozen bills that became law to make elections more accessible, efficient and accountable to the people of Montana, not out-of-state interests.
He is a thoughtful man with a passion for protecting the most fundamental right we have has citizens; the right to vote. Please join me in voting for Bryce Bennett as our next Secretary of State.
Senator Diane Sands represents Montana Senate District 49 in Missoula.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!