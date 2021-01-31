Budget cuts to impact Montana’s most vulnerable citizens

Homelessness is a growing crisis in Montana that will only be made worse by the proposed $1 billion cut from health care services now being considered by the state legislature. For years now, homelessness in our communities has been akin to a house that’s slowly catching on fire — and the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown gasoline on the flames.
Over the last year we’ve seen a dramatic rise in the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Montana. For example, before the pandemic, Missoula’s largest encampment would have up to 50 people living in it. During the pandemic, that number more than doubled to over 100 people.
We have been here before. After the 2017 Montana Legislature chose to make deep cuts to services to balance the budget shortfall, the number of people accessing emergency shelter quickly and significantly increased. Many who had stable housing lost their case management, others were no longer able to get support services because assistance offices closed, others lost their jobs, and some lost access to behavioral and mental health help. Without those services, it didn’t take long for them to lose their housing and end up needing shelter again.
The past year put a tremendous strain on our already fragile basic safety net system and made the lives of our guests even more challenging. One study estimates that over 10% of the unhoused population community will be hospitalized due to COVID-19. Homeless individuals infected by COVID-19 are twice as likely to be hospitalized, two to four times as likely to require critical care, and two to three times more likely to die than the general population.
That is why it is incredibly worrisome that some of the earliest actions on the state budget were to cut $1 billion from health care services. These are the same services that bore the brunt of the cuts from 2017.
Our shelters are here to serve and assist people experiencing homelessness in our communities, but we cannot do it alone. We need our representatives at all levels to understand that cutting services — again — will ripple out. Some are lucky enough to never see the impacts, but we do. We see it every day in our numbers but also in the stories we hear from our clients.
The reasons Montanans experience homelessness are as diverse as our state landscape: seniors on fixed incomes who can no longer afford to pay rent, neighbors with substance and mental health difficulties who lost housing and case management support due to budget cuts, families headed by parents whose rents increase substantially more than their wages, women and children fleeing violent homes, or teens aging out of the foster care system with no place to go.
We cannot afford a repeat of the devastating decisions made in 2017 this year. Further deep cuts to services — like the ones currently proposed — would be the equivalent of taking away the firefighters that are fighting the fires in our communities.
Amy Allison Thompson at the Poverello Center, Casey Dunning at Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, Jim Hicks at Hope Rescue Mission, Brayton and Syd Erickson at Butte Rescue Mission, Sandi Filipowicz at YWCA Great Falls, Cindy Weese at YWCA Missoula, and Jenifer Gursky at YWCA Helena plead with the 2021 Montana Legislature to reverse these damaging cuts. Our clients, volunteers, and staff are already stretched thin to make it through this incredibly challenging year. Don’t make it worse.
This opinion is signed by Amy Allison Thompson of the Poverello Center, Casey Dunning of Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, Jim Hicks of Hope Rescue Mission, Brayton and Syd Erickson of Butte Rescue Mission, Sandi Filipowicz of YWCA Great Falls, Cindy Weese of YWCA Missoula and Jenifer Gursky of YWCA Helena.