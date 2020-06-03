Bullock skillfully managing response to pandemic

This leaves Montana better prepared and in a stronger financial position than most other states in the country. While our neighboring states are contemplating cutting K-12 funding or slashing 5-15% of their budget proposals, the rainy day fund gives us time to gauge the economic impacts of COVID-19 on our state and preserve key essential services that Montanans rely on for the time being.

As the governor announced last month, due to the actions we had proactively taken, our state does not need to make unnecessary, across-the-board cuts to our essential services that Montanans rely on, especially during this difficult time. Making those cuts would only expand unemployment and make a bad situation worse.

It is certainly raining right now, but this is exactly why we established a rainy day fund. No one could have predicted the economic disruption brought on by the outbreak of COVID-19 a year ago, but under Governor Bullock’s leadership of a bipartisan effort, we prepared for the unexpected and, unlike many other state governments, have not been forced to consider sweeping cuts to our services.