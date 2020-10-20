Bullock wants more restrictive land use provisions

Marching lockstep with serial litigants like WildEarth Guardians and the Center for Biological Diversity, Governor Bullock sued to block actions by William Perry Pendley, Deputy Director of the Bureau of Land Management. Bullock and his supporters seek to scrap years of collaboration to expand public access and protect multiple-use lands in Montana.
In late July, the Bureau of Land Management approved revised Resource Management Plans (RMPs) for the Lewistown and Missoula field offices, encompassing more than 800,000 acres of surface area and 1.3 million acres of federal mineral estate. The revised plans include first-of-its-kind Backcountry Conservation Areas (BCAs) to promote public access to support wildlife-dependent recreation and hunting opportunities and facilitate the long-term maintenance of big game wildlife populations, while also permitting other activities consistent with the BLM’s multiple use, sustained yield mission. (Bureau of Land Management, July 30th, 2020)
The announcement of the RMPs was praised by the president and CEO of the Mule Deer Foundation, who said the Foundation “will be able to more effectively create, restore and protect mule deer populations and habitat on the BLM lands subject to the plans.” He went further to praise the BCA’s, adding they “will elevate the prioritization of management for wildlife habitat and hunting and fishing access without violating BLM's multiple use mandate.”
Governor Bullock says he is a champion for public access, but this action clearly shows he is interested in protecting public access only for certain groups and purposes. This action appears to me to be a political challenge to the current Administration, rather than promoting the interests of all Montanans. He made his priorities clear in calls to impeach the president, to block supreme court justice nominees, and now lawsuits to reverse meaningful public lands work in Montana.
Upon publishing the revised RMPs, Pendley (who previously served in the Reagan Administration), highlighted the “enthusiastic public support” behind the long-awaited revision, adding that “over 100 conservation and sportsmen’s groups such as the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP) participated in the planning process.” (Bureau and Land Management, July 31, 2020)
Governor Bullock and his environmentalist supporters want more restrictive and exclusive land use provisions. Invalidating the RMPs jeopardizes multiple-use land management that requires the BLM to manage lands for a host of uses. Public lands across the West have been blocked for multiple uses by these same Bullock partners and others advocating for wilderness and wilderness-like designations, which only safeguard access for an elite few. The priority for maximizing the beneficial use of public lands has taken a backseat to a more radical and restrictive agenda.
A patchwork of restrictive land use policies, compensatory mitigation, and ever-increasing cost of regulation are designed to keep industries away from appropriate and important public land activities. The role of industry is vital, not only to Montana’s economy, but also to conservation and reclamation efforts. Taxes, fees, and revenue generated by Montana industries, like oil and gas, fund several conservation and environmental programs across the state. The concept of multiple land use management requires users of public lands to accommodate and coexist with other public land uses and users. Multiple use management has served us well; dumping the process because it didn’t lock up more public land is not promoting public access.
Republican Tom Richmond represents Senate District 28 near Billings.
