Bullock wins again – for all of us

For rural Montanans, and indeed, all rural Americans, the Postal Service is a daily lifeline providing goods, medicines and vital communications. Despite the wonders of the internet, it’s often the Postal Service that makes “the last mile” deliveries to citizens nationwide — especially in the hinterlands.

Likewise, Pendley’s actions benefitted exactly one sector — the extractive industries — by turning over the nation’s incredible publicly owned natural resources to corporate profiteers. That’s no surprise to those who have followed Pendley’s career since he has long argued that the federal government should not own land — and has tried throughout his life to turn public lands and resources over to private interests.

In Montana, public lands are cherished by our citizens for many, many reasons, no matter their political affiliation. They are where we hunt, fish, hike, camp, recreate, and find solace from an increasingly hectic world. They are also the gatekeepers of our sources of clean water, the last bastions for an increasing number of endangered species, and the legacy we will pass on to future generations.