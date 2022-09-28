Burke Holmes: A busy, updated Fairgrounds is good for Missoula

At our barbecue restaurants, we make only enough food for the day. We guess how many folks are going to come through the doors and we cook accordingly.

And since opening our location in Midtown, we’ve learned the hard way that we need to pay attention to what’s happening at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Too many times, hungry youth hockey teams and their families have cleaned us out long before dinner even started.

For a business owner, demand like this is wonderful, but turning people away can be heartbreaking.

This is a situation that people associated with our busy Fairgrounds know all too well. This 100-plus year-old community gathering place is more popular than ever, and its existing facilities can no longer accommodate all of the people and groups who want to use them.

Fortunately, Missoula County voters have the opportunity to help meet this demand by approving the Fairgrounds Bond on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

The bond will help fund a new agriculture and livestock arena, providing youth groups such as 4-H and FFA with improved learning areas and exhibit space. And it will add a third sheet of ice to complement the existing two at Glacier Ice Rink.

These improvements have been a long time coming, and are now long past due.

For years now, ice sports and agriculture programs have shared facilities. The Glacier Ice Rink is called “the barn” for a reason: Each summer the ice comes out and wood shavings and hay goes in so 4-H and FFA youth can exhibit their animals there.

That’s not ideal — animals can slip and injure themselves on the slippery concrete floor — and it prevents ice and agricultural programs from growing.

Glacier Ice Rink is scheduled to capacity and can’t expand youth and adult programs. Meanwhile, 4-H and FFA don’t have appropriate exhibit space, or facilities for their numerous classes and programs, which include not only agriculture and horticulture, but also cooking, technology, public speaking, aeronautics and more.

The bond will allow our ice and agriculture programs to grow and operate year round. This increases opportunities for all Missoula County to connect, learn and recreate, particularly the youth of Missoula.

Participation in team sports and organizations such as 4-H and FFA builds character and provides youth with valuable experiences and skills. When I see that someone has participation in programs like this on their resume, I move them up the stack. Doing dishes or handling a lunch rush doesn’t hold a candle to shoveling up manure, calving in February, or long hours spent practicing and competing on the ice as part of a team.

Programs and events that bring people to Missoula and the Fairgrounds also benefit our economy, helping local people to pay their bills as well. Glacier Ice Rink currently generates $1.9 million in impact annually. A busier, more vibrant Fairgrounds will yield even more. More ice and more space for agriculture events and programming means we will be able to host more events.

Let’s honor the Fairgrounds and build on the legacy it’s provided to Missoula County as a gathering place for education, community, and recreation. Please join me in supporting the bond on Nov. 8.