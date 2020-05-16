Business Administration extends economic lifeline to rural health care providers

According to the Montana Hospital Association, hospitals represent Montana’s largest private-sector industry, employing more than 24,000 people with a payroll of over $1.5 billion. Hospitals are frequently the biggest employer in town, particularly in rural parts of our state. It’s easy to see how the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program can play two very important roles in a public health crisis: keeping our hospitals open and keeping the dollars flowing through the communities they serve.

There is still more than $100 billion in assistance available for Montana’s rural businesses, health care providers, farmers, ranchers, nonprofits, and faith-based groups. These funds are critical to retaining employees, aiding payments on essential bills, and reducing economic injury.

During this National Hospital Week, we are reminded that America’s hospitals and businesses have the grit and tenacity that make them strong. As we all weather this storm, the SBA will continue using all available resources to clear hurdles for Montana’s hospitals and business owners. For additional resources on programs and resources in your community, visit www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection.

Dan Nordberg serves as the Small Business Administration’s Region VIII administrator and is based in Denver. He oversees the agency’s programs and services in Colorado, Montana, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Brent Donnelly is SBA’s Montana District director and is based in Helena.