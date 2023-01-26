C. Burt Caldwell: Aviation needs you

If you or anyone you know flies for work or pleasure, please consider supporting the aviation industry and our local schools.

The aviation industry, including commercial airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and aviation magazines are all projecting over one million job vacancies in the next 10-15 years. This includes pilots, mechanics, and air traffic controllers. Considering the current shortage in these categories combined with average annual personnel turnover, travel by air will be negatively affected.

One effort to mitigate this potential problem is a program created by the Airplane Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). AOPA has created a 4-year high school aviation based STEM program and provides it free to high schools. It includes a complete syllabus and a list of materials required for each year. AOPA also provides a 3-day course for the teachers. This program currently is being used in less than 500 schools nation wide and only in one in Montana —at Sentinel High in Missoula.

The program is in its second year and is showing positive results in the number of kids participating, the number who want to participate (including from other Missoula high schools), and the number of females in the classes. This 4-year program, if used as designed by AOPA, will provide all the necessary information required for the students to pass the private pilot’s certification written exam.

Unfortunately, there are three short-comings at the present time — all related to funding. First, Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) could only fund one of the four recommended sections of the program. Second, the funding being used came from a federal grant, which will expire at the end of this year. Third, interested students from other high schools in the system need transportation to and from classes.

Please consider financially supporting this program on a continuing basis over the next few years to give Missoula high school students the opportunity to participate in this exciting program with the potential of a career in a great field with good working environments, pay, and benefits.

If you are interested in helping Missoula high school students and the future of the U.S. aviation industry, please contact me (speedycbc@gmail.com) and I will arrange a meeting to provide more details.