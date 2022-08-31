C. Burt Caldwell: Pay me now or pay me later

Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will soon stop flowing to our community. The services this money has provided will then also stop. Things like the Mobile Support Team, the Warming Center, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS), support for Poverello operations, support for low-income housing, acquisition of shelters for vulnerable populations, and mental health care will no longer be available and the homeless population will again become a problem in Missoula City and County. Through use of ARPA funds, over 40% of those housed in the TSOS have found permanent jobs and housing. Those who received mental health services showed near immediate improvement.

One way this can be prevented is by voting for, and passing, the Crisis Services Levy in November. While this will add approximately $27 in taxes per $100,000 in home value, it will provide about $5 million per year to improve the lives of those around us who are struggling to survive.

The alternative is to do nothing and let the ARPA funds dry up with no replacement and let the related services die. Then comes the ‘pay me later’ part. The homeless will return to living wherever they are able to find a place. Also, them receiving no physical or mental health care will prove to be a greater burden on our law enforcement community, which will require a larger force with additional special training to react appropriately to incidents involving the mentally ill and the homeless. Hospital emergency rooms will spend more on crisis medical care, and I’m sure you can figure out who will pay for that in the long run — and it will be more expensive than the levy. Further, those who are unhealthy can almost never become productive citizens. Those who don’t have a place to maintain personal hygiene may not be considered for a job, which would allow them the opportunity to improve their hygiene.

The choice is yours: Reduce the causes of homelessness or continue reacting to it (the more expensive option).

Join me in voting for the Crisis Services Levy and showing that Missoula cares about all of its people.