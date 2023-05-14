There appears to be a lack of understanding by the general public — and some of our esteemed state politicians/ex-council members — concerning Urban Renewal Districts (URD), Targeted Economic Development Districts (TEDD), and Tax Increment Funding (TIF). While “a picture is worth a thousand words”, most of the diagrams/charts I have seen related to TIFs have been incomplete to some extent and don’t paint a full picture of how TIFs work.

What is missing most of the time is an explanation of who funds the TIF or repays the bonds. The largest mis-conception I hear about TIFs is that the money comes from the general tax fund, which it does not. A second piece of this thought is that bonds issued against a TEDD or URD are paid back using general tax revenues, which is also incorrect. A TEDD or URD is a well-defined area and only the entities (people or businesses) within that area end up funding the TIF or paying back any bonds issued.

TIFs are a great tool to improve areas of our state, counties, cities, and towns when cash is not readily available, but a project is needed to improve the viability of an area. TEDDs and URDs are not required to be “blighted” as suggested by an ex-city councilor. The area may have need of infrastructure such as sewer and water systems, parks, trails, infill construction, etc. which may qualify by state statues to be a TEDD or URD.

As the property is improved by construction or creation of secondary, value-adding businesses, the tax base within the area increases. It is only the increase in taxes that is directed to the TIF, and the increase in taxes is primarily experienced by those within the defined area. Frequently, those adjacent to the defined area find their property values are improved by the development within the district and their taxes may increase, but the increase in their taxes does not go into the TIF. Instead, it continues going into the general tax account as it always has.

While I agree that the laws surrounding the use of TEDDs, URDs, and TIFs could be improved, they do not need the drastic destruction as proposed in this year’s legislative session. This was simply an detestable attack by members of the GOP on the city of Missoula, which would have done damage to countless other cities and towns around the state.