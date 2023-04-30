Montana state legislators have a historic opportunity to enact a state child tax credit, first proposed by Governor Greg Gianforte earlier this year as part of his budget. This policy, which would provide low-income taxpayers with an annual credit of $1,200 per child under age 6, was nearly scuttled because some lawmakers believed it would preclude the state from making necessary investments in child care. But the fact remains that Montana children and families need both: a state child tax credit and more funding for child care. One program can’t replace the other, and both are urgently needed to invest in the well-being of Montana’s next generation of children.

The bill that lawmakers originally introduced created a credit that would be fully refundable, meaning that it would be available to families with the lowest incomes. The proposal received bipartisan support from lawmakers and had support from voters. A poll commissioned by Zero to Five Montana found that 74% of Montana voters agree that tax credits help parents to offset the costs of raising a child.

The child tax credit is a powerful anti-poverty tool. When Congress temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the credit dramatically reduced child poverty. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress temporarily increased the credit, made more families with low incomes eligible for it, and allowed the payments to be distributed monthly to families. These changes to the child tax credit had positive benefits for families throughout the nation.

Parents largely used the monthly child tax credit payments to pay for essentials, especially parents with low incomes. In Montana, 86% of parents with incomes below $35,000 used their child tax credit payments for basic needs, including food, clothes, rent, mortgage and utilities, and/or education costs.

The child tax credit also strengthens families and increases self-sufficiency, helping to increase educational attainment, reduce child welfare involvement, and promote higher wages for parents. The temporary monthly credit also reduced financial stress among parents and helped some parents work more hours. Now that the federal expansion of the child tax credit has expired, it is urgent that state lawmakers consider opportunities to implement a credit in their states.

Meanwhile, child care was challenging to access and afford for families before the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately, the public health crisis only deepened the hardship for families. In 2022, the supply of licensed child care providers in Montana only met 43% of the estimated demand. Over half of Montana counties are child care deserts, meaning that the supply of child care providers is less than one-third of the estimated demand from families. The highest unmet need for child care is in the more rural areas of Montana. Montana families need access to affordable child care to maintain their employment and support their education and training.

Families need both comprehensive access to child care and the child tax credit. A state child tax credit alone would not provide parents with enough revenue to afford child care. Even if a family has child care subsidies, they still will need money for transportation, diapers, and other day-to-day essential costs. For example, many child care providers require that parents provide a supply of disposable diapers when they bring their infant into child care. A state child tax credit is one way that lawmakers can provide financial support to parents, while also making needed investments in the state child care system.

State lawmakers should not be prioritizing one investment over another. Montana families need both child care and financial support through the tax code to invest in their children and maintain employment. It’s not an either/or proposition: Montana lawmakers should pass the state child tax credit and make essential investments in child care.