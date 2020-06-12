Calling on faithful to denounce systemic racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On June 2, President Donald Trump used federal troops, tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a path for him to pose for a photograph holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church in Lafayette Square. Neither the priest of the church nor its bishop were consulted or warned.

As clergy of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA), we join faith leaders from around the world who have denounced these actions as an abuse of power and directly counter to the message of Jesus Christ.

We also believe, however, in the wake of protests to the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd, this photo, along with other media attention to looting and property damage, is secondary to a larger problem. These things serve to confuse and divert us from the real issue of racism and the unequal treatment of people of color under the law. We are far more concerned that the primary issue of racial injustice embedded in our own justice system be taken seriously and addressed concretely.