Calling on faithful to denounce systemic racism

On June 2, President Donald Trump used federal troops, tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a path for him to pose for a photograph holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church in Lafayette Square. Neither the priest of the church nor its bishop were consulted or warned.
As clergy of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA), we join faith leaders from around the world who have denounced these actions as an abuse of power and directly counter to the message of Jesus Christ.
We also believe, however, in the wake of protests to the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd, this photo, along with other media attention to looting and property damage, is secondary to a larger problem. These things serve to confuse and divert us from the real issue of racism and the unequal treatment of people of color under the law. We are far more concerned that the primary issue of racial injustice embedded in our own justice system be taken seriously and addressed concretely.
Our own church, predominantly white, has and continues to benefit from and participate in the sin of white privilege. Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a Lutheran pastor who lost his life resisting Nazi Germany, once wrote: “By judging others, we blind ourselves to our own evil and to the grace which others are just as entitled to as we are.” In many ways, those of us who are white remain blind to the fact that someone who looks different can receive the same love and respect as ourselves. This is wrong.
We believe our faith in Jesus Christ now calls us to be humbly vigilant in listening to, loving and standing with our siblings of color. We invite all of Missoula’s faith leaders and participants to join us in denouncing systemic racism as contrary to the gospel, and standing with all people of color to dismantle the supremacy of white bodies in our hearts, our churches and in our nation’s justice system.
This opinion is signed by: Pastor Eric Huseth, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church; Pastor Molly Sasser-Goehner, Immanuel Lutheran Church; Pastor Chris Flohr, St. Paul Lutheran Church; Pastor Daniel Disch, Atonement Lutheran Church; and Pastor John Lund, Emmaus Campus Ministry.
