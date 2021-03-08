Campus speech bill gives license to discriminate

We are not in disagreement with Rep. Hopkins over the interpretation of HB 349. It is legislation that, without question, gives a license to discriminate to groups that are ideological, political or religious in nature. Furthermore, its passage would mandate that we be compliant and complicit with discrimination, using student fees of all students to pay for activities students themselves could be barred from. Rep. Hopkins believes that this is a worthy and ethical cause. We do not.

Students have asked a lot from us amid this pandemic, from COVID-19 safety guidance to support for digital platforms. However, we’ve not been approached by students asking for an exemption to comply with our non-discrimination policy. Our reality is that many University of Montana students are deeply hurt by the mischaracterization that comes with the myth that students want HB 349.

Students are not worried about slippery slope arguments around leadership takeovers and reject the notion that this has the best intentions for students facing marginalization. When our organization crafted our legislative priorities, it was with guidance from students who overwhelmingly asked that we combat discrimination.